'Backstop from the brink': UK front pages react to Brexit latest

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has vowed to seek legally binding changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement following a series of amendment votes yesterday evening in Westminster.

MPs reached a majority on some kind of Brexit deal – one that eliminates the backstop – clearing the way for PM May to renegotiate with Brussels.

Yet at the same time, nothing has changed. Ireland and the EU remain united and have stood firm, saying renegotiation would not take place.

Following last night’s vote, Tory MP Boris Johnson told the BBC that the passing of the amendment is “terrific”, and that the EU will be “compelled” to renegotiate.

The next few days will see how this all plays out. So, let’s see what spin the UK’s newspapers have put on the latest development.

The Times has a confident PM May who has “united Tories behind fresh talks with Brussels.”

The Daily Mirror has gone with: “May’s deal back from the dead…for now.”

The Guardian, meanwhile, has struck a more sobering tone, running with: “May goes back to Brussels but EU says: nothing has changed.”

On the flip side, The Daily Express has gone with: “SHE DID IT! Now it’s up to EU.”

The Sun opted for: “Backstop from the brink.”

And finally, The Daily Mail ran with: “Theresa’s Triumph.”