Have you seen Aleksejs Snitco? The 15-year-old has been missing since Saturday night

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information regarding the disappearance of 15-year-old Aleksejs Snitco.

Aleksejs was last seen when he left his home in Balbriggan yesterday afternoon at around 4pm and was reported missing by family members at 11pm.

He is described as 6ft tall, of average build, blue eyes and short black hair, styled on top with the sides shaved.

A garda spokesman said: “When last seen Aleksejs was wearing grey Under Armour shoes, a tight navy cotton tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoodie under a navy coat. He also had a blue Puma backpack.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-8020510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”