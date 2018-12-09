This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 December, 2018
Have you seen Aleksejs Snitco? The 15-year-old has been missing since Saturday night

He was last seen on Saturday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 5:17 PM
34 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4384814
Image: Garda Press
Image: Garda Press

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information regarding the disappearance of 15-year-old Aleksejs Snitco.

Aleksejs was last seen when he left his home in Balbriggan yesterday afternoon  at around 4pm and was reported missing by family members at 11pm.

He is described as 6ft tall, of average build, blue eyes and short black hair, styled on top with the sides shaved. 

A garda spokesman said: “When last seen Aleksejs was wearing grey Under Armour shoes, a tight navy cotton tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoodie under a navy coat. He also had a blue Puma backpack.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-8020510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

