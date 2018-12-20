Balbriggan locals 'united in grief' hold candlelit vigil for baby Belle

OVER A HUNDRED local people in Balbriggan held a candlelit vigil last night for a stillborn baby girl -named Belle by gardaí – whose body was found on a north Dublin beach last weekend.

The newborn’s body was found at 10am on Saturday morning on Bell’s Beach in Balbriggan, by a woman who was cleaning the area. It is believed the body was wrapped in some cloth and had been left on the beach not long after it had been born.

Last night locals gathered for a short vigil to remember baby Belle, urging her mother to come forward with one poster reading a “Christmas message”:

Be not afraid to seek medical help. We love you.

Gardaí, along with health and social care professionals have stressed that the mother of Belle is not under any criminal investigation or in trouble, but that she needs to seek medical assistance.

Local Social Democrat representative Garrett Mullan told TheJournal.ie that everyone there last night was “overwhelmingly concerned” for the welfare of the mother.

“It’s hard to get your head around what happened but no one is making any assumptions.

“We can’t imagine what was going on at the time but the turn out last night shows that everyone is concerned for the mother.”

Just back from the candlelit vigil for baby Belle & her Mammy.. Balbriggan is united in its grief for the tragedy that occurred last weekend & also in worry for her Mammy.. We care.. Fly high with the Angels little one.. 💕💕 xx xx #RestInPeaceBelle @loreillysf @MalachyQuinnSF pic.twitter.com/422vmcuIyV — Babs McMahon 💞💚💕💚 (@BarbaraMcMahon8) December 19, 2018 Source: Babs McMahon 💞💚💕💚 /Twitter

Crowd gathered here in Balbriggan to remember baby Belle who was found on the beach at the end of Bell's lane on last Saturday pic.twitter.com/xvPxTmEjVG — Garrett Mullan (@garrettmullan) December 19, 2018 Source: Garrett Mullan /Twitter

A number of phone calls have been received by gardaí in relation to the discovery, and will be followed up. It is believed that a DNA sample will also be taken from Belle’s body.

Gardaí said that the mother can call them in confidence on 1800 666 111. The National Maternity Hospital can be contacted on 01 6373100. The Tusla 24 hour service can be reached at 0818 776315.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald.