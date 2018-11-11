Man (50s) dies after road crash in Galway

A MAN IN his 50s has died after he was hit by a car while out walking in Galway yesterday evening.



The incident happened in the Kilclooney area of Ballinasloe on a road known locally as the Bog Road to Ahascragh. The man was struck by a car at around 7pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “This stretch of road, known locally as ‘The Bog Road to Ahascragh’, is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”