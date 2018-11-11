This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (50s) dies after road crash in Galway

He was hit by a car yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 8:49 AM
1 hour ago 5,231 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4333604
The stretch of road where the accident occurred.
Image: Google Maps
The stretch of road where the accident occurred.
The stretch of road where the accident occurred.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 50s has died after he was hit by a car while out walking in Galway yesterday evening.
 
The incident happened in the Kilclooney area of Ballinasloe on a road known locally as the Bog Road to Ahascragh. The man was struck by a car at around 7pm. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Galway. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “This stretch of road, known locally as ‘The Bog Road to Ahascragh’, is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

“Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bad weather to continue as forecasters predict hail and near freezing temperatures
    41,252  24
    2
    		Quiz: How well do you remember the Spice Girls?
    29,070  19
    3
    		'People say things about my hair; it's bananas': Joanna Donnelly on science and our fascination with weather
    28,814  19
    Fora
    1
    		Inside Dublin Airport's 'secret third terminal' - the one where selfies are banned
    431  0
    2
    		Here's all you need to know about uncovering - and reporting - gender pay gaps
    97  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    63,523  91
    2
    		Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    33,923  123
    3
    		'The likes of Duff, Robbie and all the lads were so keen to give their time once we said it was for Brian'
    29,588  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 properties available to rent in Dublin this November that will make you want to scream
    13,452  2
    2
    		We asked you to share your favourite comfort foods, and there's one very obvious pattern
    4,794  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you always tip, no matter how good or bad the service?
    4,665  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    Solicitor tells High Court she was discriminated against because she is 'a woman and a black African'
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    GARDAí
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland released without charge
    Two men (20s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of David Boland
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    From Metallica to Leonard Cohen: Renowned Irish music photographer Ruth Medjber on a decade of gigs
    The Little Museum of Dublin is on the move... to the building next door
    IRELAND
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie