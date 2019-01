GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a teenager missing since last night.

Calvin White went missing from his home in Ballyfermot last night.

He is described as:

5ft 5 inches in height

Of slim build

With short hair

And green eyes

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and a navy tracksuit.

Anyone with information on Calvin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200.