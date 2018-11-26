This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman banned for life from owning pets after keeping starved husky in emaciated state in her flat

Amy Lee, with an address at School Street Flats, Dublin 8, was prosecuted for neglecting her husky named Sky.

By Tom Tuite Monday 26 Nov 2018, 4:37 PM
43 minutes ago 3,500 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360684
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra
Image: Shutterstock/oleandra

A MOTHER-OF-TWO, who kept a starved husky in an emaciated state in her flat in Dublin, has been given a life-time ban on owning pets.

Amy Lee, with an address at School Street Flats, Dublin 8, was prosecuted for neglecting her husky named Sky.

After looking at photos of her dog, Judge Anthony Halpin said “shame on you” to the accused.

He described it as a “disgraceful” offence that would make any animal lover cry and she was being spared a jail sentence because of her personal circumstances.

She was fined €100 and ordered to pay €100 in costs after she pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to three charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

She was accused of failing to take all necessary steps to ensure Sky was kept in a manner to safeguard her health and welfare and that the building used to contain her did not cause unnecessary suffering.

She was also accused of being reckless regarding the health or welfare of the dog and not providing sufficient food and water, at her address on 1 September, 2017.

Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) inspector Liam Kinsella told Judge Anthony Halpin today he went to Lee’s address after receiving a report from gardaí.

The DPSCA inspector and a colleague were let in by the accused.

“Emaciated state”

Kinsella said Sky was on the balcony of Lee’s flat. He told the court the husky was in an “emaciated state”. Photos of the pet taken at the time she was rescued were handed in to the judge.

The accused was cooperative and agreed to surrender Sky to the DSPCA, the court heard. The husky was seen by a vet who provided a medical report for the court hearing.

Since then Sky’s condition has improved significantly and she was adopted by another family 12 days after she was rescued, Judge Halpin heard.

He noted a vet’s report stated the husky weighed 11.6kgs at the time she was handed over to the DSPCA. There was no evidence of illness which could provide a clinical explanation for the weight loss.

She was also found to have a “ravenous appetite” and in the months after she was rescued she gained 7.2kgs bringing her weight up to 18.8kgs.

Kinsella told the court that when he first saw the dog she was “in an underweight, neglected condition and as a result of this was suffering unnecessarily”.

Lee had no previous convictions.

Defence counsel Ann Sheridan said this an awful situation and there was no excuse for the way the dog was treated.

Health problems

She said her client, who is expecting a child, bought Sky for her family. However, she had suffered health problems and moved back in with her mother but “left the dog behind and was there on an off”.

This was a “wake-up call” for Lee who started attending a family resource centre after the dog was taken. She has also attended a mental health service.

Sheridan (instructed by solicitor Tracy Horan) said Lee has no intention of ever keeping an animal again.

Pleading for leniency she asked the court to note her client was a single mother on social welfare, had no prior criminal convictions and was very apologetic.

Medical reports on the accused were furnished to the judge.

The offence can result in a fine of up to €5,000 per charge and a prison term of up to six months.

Judge Halpin said it was a disgraceful case and he described how the photos he had been given showed a beautiful dog who had been “totally emaciated”.

He was furnished with letters from the accused’s doctors. He said Lee had no problem in taking care of her own health but he added she did not bring her dog to a vet.

“Shame on you”

The husky was “starved and uncared for and left in a state of suffering,” he said, adding, “how a person can do that to an innocent animal is beyond me”.

“Looking at the photos here would bring any animal lover to ears, it really is disgraceful, shame on you,” he told the accused.

The judge noted also had the power to disqualify her from being an animal owner.

He said, “What this animal was subjected to is inexcusable” and, he added, he had no way of knowing how long the husky was in that condition.

He banned her from owning any animal for life and imposed a fine of €100 and ordered her to pay €100 in prosecution costs within six months.

“But for the personal circumstances of the defendant I would be considering a custodial sentence,” he said.

Comments have been disabled

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    89,068  34
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    51,422  74
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    50,438  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    683  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    268  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    78,308  105
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    75,126  131
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    56,165  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    25,437  2
    2
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,505  1
    3
    		Save or splurge: 15 houndstooth additions for your wardrobe no matter what your budget
    2,864  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    DUBLIN
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie