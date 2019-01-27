This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen from Bataclan

The work along with other similarly-themed paintings popped up in Paris last June.

By AFP Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 1:23 PM
23 minutes ago 2,128 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4461951
File photo of the art work.
Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA
File photo of the art work.
File photo of the art work.
Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA

A PAINTING IN homage to terror victims by famous street artist Banksy has been stolen from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, where 90 people were killed in 2015 in a jihadist attack.

The white stencilled oeuvre showing a sad-faced girl on one of the emergency doors of the famed Parisian venue was cut out and taken away.

“Banksy’s work, a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world has been taken from us,” the establishment said, stressing the staff’s “deep indignation”.

A source close to the investigation told LCI television that “a group of hooded individuals armed with angle grinders cut the painting and took it away in a truck” on the night of Friday to Saturday.

This work along with other similarly-themed paintings popped up in Paris last June and has been attributed to the reclusive British street artist.

Banksy, whose identity is known to only a handful of friends, caused a sensation in October when one of his paintings began shredding itself, just after selling for €1.2 million. 

© – AFP, 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    55,475  9
    2
    		FactCheck: Are supermarkets required to accept plastic packaging, if you leave it at the checkout?
    46,539  81
    3
    		Gang members who fled to Romania wanted in Ireland over boat thefts and credit card scams
    45,660  85
    Fora
    1
    		Brexit is poison - but there's still hope for prosperity when it comes to Irish tech
    359  0
    2
    		Why Parkpnp's founder is changing his plans for the US – and opening a wine and 'cronut' bar
    227  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Clare, Mayo v Roscommon, Dublin v Carlow - Saturday GAA match tracker
    84,832  26
    2
    		'His heart is with Ireland' - Bayern Munich teenager Johansson commits international future
    57,938  32
    3
    		Munster dig in to win hard-fought battle at Rodney Parade in terrible conditions
    27,235  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Save or splurge: 10 of the chicest shirt dresses the highstreet has to offer
    10,999  0
    2
    		5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    7,725  0
    3
    		Boyzone, Saoirse Ronan, and Ed Sheeran... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,427  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Cavan man to be sentenced over €92,000 robbery in which three women were abducted from their home
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    HEALTH
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Opinion: You might need to simplify your child's lunch so they actually eat it
    Nurses' strike: HSE releases info on which health services will and will not operate on the day
    5 ways to know you're dehydrated and why it even matters
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses following drive-by shooting on home in Cabra
    Man arrested after gardaí catch him driving at 200km/h in 100km/h zone

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie