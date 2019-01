File photo Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO was shot in Co Wicklow remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s, was shot at St Laurence’s Terrace in Bray at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Emergency personnel treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made as of this morning.