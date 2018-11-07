'There was a riot...gardaí had to push people back': plaque unveiled to commemorate Beatles playing the Adelphi Cinema

IN NOVEMBER 1963 the Fab Four performed two concerts in the Adelphi Cinema in Dublin. It was a night that then 14-year-old Terri Colman-Black wasn’t going to forget.

“I can remember it so vividly,” says Terri Colman-Black, who was one of the guests invited to today’s unveiling of a plaque commemorating the occasion.

Opened by Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, on hand to reveal the plaque was former Late Late Show host Gay Byrne.

Byrne told the assembled crowd about the time, early in the band’s career, that member Paul McCartney asked the former host if he would consider being their agent (a role that later went to Brian Epstein)

Journalist Éanna Brophy, who was at the gig, said you barely could hear the band.

”There was a riot you know… there were cars damaged, there were people standing on roofs of cars…and the gardai had quite a job trying to control them all.”