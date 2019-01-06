This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Armed robber threatens to throw acid over shop worker

The incident occured at a commercial premises on Oldpark Road in north Belfast yesterday evening.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 3:52 PM
52 minutes ago 1,184 Views 4 Comments
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery in which a man threatened to throw acid over a shop worker. 

The incident occured at a commercial premises on Oldpark Road in north Belfast yesterday evening. 

It was reported to police that a man entered a shop at about 7.15pm and demanded that a member of staff open the till. 

The man produced a bottle containing a clear liquid and threatened to throw acid over the member of staff if she refused to do so. 

The staff member raised the alarm and the man made off empty-handed in the direction of Oldpark Avenue. 

He is described as being about 30 years old, around 5 ft 10 in in height, of medium build, with dirty fair hair and a southern Irish accent. 

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey track bottoms, black trainers with white soles and had a scarf partially covering his face.

Anyone in the North with information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 978 05/01/19.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

