Armed robber threatens to throw acid over shop worker

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery in which a man threatened to throw acid over a shop worker.

The incident occured at a commercial premises on Oldpark Road in north Belfast yesterday evening.

It was reported to police that a man entered a shop at about 7.15pm and demanded that a member of staff open the till.

The man produced a bottle containing a clear liquid and threatened to throw acid over the member of staff if she refused to do so.

The staff member raised the alarm and the man made off empty-handed in the direction of Oldpark Avenue.

He is described as being about 30 years old, around 5 ft 10 in in height, of medium build, with dirty fair hair and a southern Irish accent.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey track bottoms, black trainers with white soles and had a scarf partially covering his face.

Anyone in the North with information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference 978 05/01/19.