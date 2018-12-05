This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSNI continue hunt for lone gunman who killed father outside Belfast school

Police told reporters that children could have been killed during the attack yesterday.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,875 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376431
Forensic officers attending the scene of the shooting in West Belfast Glen Road close to St Mary's Grammar School, West Belfast.
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Forensic officers attending the scene of the shooting in West Belfast Glen Road close to St Mary's Grammar School, West Belfast.
Forensic officers attending the scene of the shooting in West Belfast Glen Road close to St Mary's Grammar School, West Belfast.
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are continuing their search for a lone gunman who shot a man outside a school in west Belfast yesterday, saying there was “no justification whatsoever” for the murder.

The victim, named locally as Jim Donegan, was sitting in his car when he was approached by a lone gunman at around 3.15pm yesterday. He was then shot several times, including at least once in the head, the PSNI confirmed. 

It is believed that the gunman escaped on foot, from the Glen Road beside St Mary’s Grammar School, wearing a hi-vis jacket with the word ‘security’ printed on the back. 

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts condemned the “disgraceful murder”, for which there was “no justification whatsoever”.

When Roberts was asked by reporters who he believed was behind the murder, he said that while it is still early in the police investigation the involvement of dissident Republicans is “absolutely an option that police will keep open”. 

The murder, which was carried out in close proximity to three schools, could have had a worse outcome according to Roberts who told reports last night: “It is entirely possible that we could have had a seriously injured or dead child or children as a result of this terrible act.” 

“This will also have an impact on teachers in the schools and the wider school community.  The community of west Belfast do not deserve this and it will not deter the police from providing a service to the community that they expect.” 

In a statement to the BBC, St Mary’s Grammar School confirmed that it is closed today following yesterday’s incident and that it will be offering counselling services to its students. 

An incident room has been set up in Musgrave Police Station and anyone with information can contact detectives there on 101 quoting reference 741 04/12/18. 

