Belfast police investigating after man stabbed in neck on Christmas Day

POLICE IN BELFAST are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck in an assault on Christmas Day.

The PSNI said it was investigating the assault that took place in the Turf Lodge area of west Belfast yesterday morning at about 11am.

It was reported to the police that a man in his 50s was stabbed in the neck as he was walking between the Turl Lodge and White Rock.

Sergeant Ferguson of the PSNI said that it was believed that three males verbally abused the man before one of them stabbed him in the neck.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage at that time from the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 551 25/12/18,” the sergeant said.