This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four men go on trial for $1 million giant German coin heist

Prosecutors assume the nearly pure-gold treasure was either cut up, molten down or taken abroad.

By AFP Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,992 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433749
The 100 kilogram gold coin "Big Maple Leaf".
Image: DPA/PA Images
The 100 kilogram gold coin
The 100 kilogram gold coin "Big Maple Leaf".
Image: DPA/PA Images

FOUR MEN WHO went on trial in Berlin today denied involvement in the spectacular 2017 museum theft of a giant commemorative gold coin called the “Big Maple Leaf” valued at €3.75 million. 

Police had “presented not a single shred of firm evidence,” argued Toralf Noeding, defence lawyer for the three alleged thieves — brothers Wayci, 23, and Ahmed Remmo, 20, and their cousin Wissam Remmo, 21.

Noeding also said that his clients had suffered prejudice from the broad media coverage of their extended family with roots in Lebanon, which police and prosecutors consider an organised crime group.

Also in the dock and claiming innocence was 20-year-old former museum security guard Denis Umut W, the alleged inside man, accused of giving the others crucial information for the break-in.

His lawyer Marcel Kelz denied media reports that the ex-guard had made major purchases, including an €11,000 gold chain, and shown interest in buying a Mercedes-Benz car and property months after the heist.

Police have found no trace of the 100-kilogramme Canadian coin since the late-night heist in March 2017 from the German capital’s Bode Museum, located close to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s apartment.

Prosecutors assume the nearly pure-gold treasure, which has a face value of one million Canadian dollars, was either cut up, molten down or taken abroad.

Police staged raids in July 2017 involving 300 officers on premises in and around Berlin linked to the Remmo clan to gather evidence. They confiscated guns, luxury cars and more than €100,000 in cash.

Investigators also used phone taps in more than 50 cases and GPS devices to track cars and searched more than 50 properties, said the defence.

If found guilty of theft in the juvenile court case, the three suspected thieves — who are all registered as unemployed, and represented by two private lawyers each — would face jail terms of up to 10 years.

The men, who were freed from custody before the trial, entered the court through a phalanx of some three dozen reporters and photographers and covered their faces with folders and magazines.

Fear of crime clans

The “Big Maple Leaf”, one of five minted in 2007 with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, is considered the world’s second-largest gold coin after the one-tonne Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012.

The coin, which has a diameter of 53 centimetres, was on loan from an unidentified collector to the Bode Museum, which describes its exhibition of coins and medals as a “chronicle of human history forged in metal”.

Gold coin worth millions stolen - Process start in Berlin The accused Ahmed R sits next to his lawyers at the start of the trial. Source: DPA/PA Images

Security camera footage from the night shows three men wearing dark hoodies, scarves and baseball caps making their way to the museum.

They broke in through a window, smashed a glass case with an axe and used a rope, wooden beam and a wheelbarrow to lift the coin onto adjacent elevated urban railway tracks, said prosecutor Martina Lamb.

The coin was probably damaged when the thieves dropped it twice — once on the tracks that pass by the museum and cross the Spree river, and again in Monbijou park on the opposite river bank, from where they took it away in a car.

The car that police say was the getaway vehicle was later confiscated during an illegal car race, reported Spiegel Online.

Unknown perpetrators at a later stage broke into a police car park and sprayed foam from a fire extinguisher inside the vehicle, possibly trying to obscure forensic traces.

However, a police team discovered gold particles inside the vehicle matching the purity of the Big Maple Leaf, according to prosecutors.

The suspects’ Remmo family, whose patriarchs fled war-torn Lebanon in the 1980s, is considered by police to be one of Berlin’s most notorious organised crime clans.

Police last year targeted the Remmos with the seizure of 77 properties worth a total of 9.3 million euros, charging that they were purchased with the proceeds of various crimes, including a 2014 bank robbery.

The head of German police union BDK, Sebastian Fiedler, said that “without doubt, clan criminality in all its facets is a prime example of completely failed integration”.

Speaking to Die Welt daily, he said that the extended families produce hardened criminals with total disregard for the rule of law who “don’t accept the state under which they live”.

© AFP 2019

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    58,407  74
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    57,318  25
    3
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    54,298  67
    Fora
    1
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    276  0
    2
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    249  0
    3
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    36,183  8
    2
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    25,274  57
    3
    		'I was sitting beside Nickie Quaid and I was as white as a ghost. I thought I was going to get sick'
    25,230  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    6,853  0
    2
    		John Legend defended himself after photo emerged of him posing with Harvey Weinstein
    6,228  1
    3
    		Fearne Cotton says she quit Celebrity Juice because she wants to 'feel a bit scared again'
    5,511  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie