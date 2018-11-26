This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bernardo Bertolucci, director of Last Tango in Paris, dies aged 77

Bertolucci died at his home in Rome early on Monday.

By AFP Monday 26 Nov 2018, 12:18 PM
40 minutes ago 823 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4360070

LEGENDARY ITALIAN FILM director Bernardo Bertolucci, whose films include Last Tango In Paris and 1900, died on Monday aged 77.

Bertolucci died at his home in Rome early on Monday, his press office Punto e Virgola said in an email.

Considered one of the giants of Italian and world cinema, Bertolucci was the only Italian ever to win the Oscar for best film, snapping up the award in 1988 for The Last Emperor.

The biographical masterpiece about the last Chinese emperor won a total of nine Oscars, all of those for which it was nominated.

He acquired notoriety for his 1972 erotic drama Last Tango In Paris starring Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider which featured a controversial sex scene involving butter.

He had been wheelchair-bound for several years and won an honorary Palme d’Or for his life’s work at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Former festival president Gilles Jacob said he was saddened by the death of “the last emperor of Italian cinema, the lord of all epics and all escapade”.

“The party is over: it takes two to tango,” Jacob told AFP.

Born in Parma, northeastern Italy, on 16 March, 1941, Bertolucci made films that were often highly politicised, dealing with workers’ struggles in 1900 or the fate of left-wingers in fascist Italy in The Conformist.

His father, a poet, history lecturer and cinema critic, gave him his first 16mm camera aged 15.

Bertolucci studied literature before turning to film, meeting Pier Paolo Pasolini as his assistant director on Accattone in 1961.

He co-wrote the 1968 spaghetti Western classic Once Upon a Time in the West along with Dario Argento and director Sergio Leone.

A member of the Italian Communist party, Bertolucci made the epic 1900 about the class struggle between Italian peasants and aristocrats spanning almost a century and starring Robert De Niro, Burt Lancaster and Gerard Depardieu.

Controversy

In Last Tango in Paris, Bertolucci acknowledged Schneider was not aware that Brando’s character would use butter as a lubricant during the scene in which the actor simulates anally penetrating his lover, played by then 19-year-old Schneider.

“The only new thing was the idea of the butter. It was this, I learned many years later, that upset Maria, and not the violence that was in the scene and was envisaged in the script of the film,” he said.

“It is both consoling and distressing that anyone could be so naive to believe that what happens on the cinema screen actually takes place,” he said of viewers.

Schneider, who suffered drug addiction and depression before her 2011 death, said four years earlier she had felt “a little raped” during the scene and was profoundly angry about it for years afterwards.

When asked in 2013 how he would like to be remembered, Bertolucci told AFP:

I don’t care.

“I think my movies are there, people can see them,” he said at a presentation of a 3D version of The Last Emperor to mark the 25th anniversary of its international release.

“And sometimes I laugh, thinking I will be remembered more as a talent scout of young girls than as a film director,” he said.

The list of starlets he discovered includes Dominique Sanda in The Conformist in 1970s, the passionate Schneider in Last Tango in Paris (1972), Liv Tyler in 1996′s Stealing Beauty and Eva Green, who made her screen debut in The Dreamers in 2003.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    80,272  29
    2
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    72,645  32
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    48,702  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    431  0
    2
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    346  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    72,187  129
    2
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    67,091  99
    3
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    53,507  55
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    12,646  2
    2
    		Can you match these Sex and the City quotes to the character that delivered them?
    3,747  0
    3
    		This ethical Irish Christmas fair will sort your shopping in one swift afternoon
    3,151  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    DUBLIN
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie