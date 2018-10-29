This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These are the best and worst countries in the world to be an atheist

The International Humanist and Ethical Union launched its annual Freedom of Thought report this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 29 Oct 2018, 6:30 AM
14 hours ago 2,324 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4310703
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu

BELGIUM, THE NETHERLANDS and Taiwan are the best countries in the world to be an atheist, according to a new report.

The International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU) launched its seventh annual Freedom of Thought Report this morning.

For the first time, it contains a full ranking of every country in the world, according to its level of discrimination against atheists, humanists and the non-religious. 

Belgium, the Netherlands and Taiwan came in joint first place as the best countries in the world to be an atheist. 

Nauru, France, Japan and Sao Tomé and Príncipe came in joint fourth place. 

Meanwhile, Ireland fell into the rankings in 115th place. 

2 Source: IHEU

“In Ireland the non-religious are now the second largest group in society after Roman Catholics, but still face religious discrimination,” Jane Donnelly, human rights officer of Atheist Ireland said, commenting within the report.

“The Irish Constitution begins with ‘In the name of the Most Holy Trinity’ and Catholic social policy is reflected in many of our laws,” she said. 

“In recent years, 10 different UN and Council of Europe reports have told Ireland that it is infringing on the human rights of atheists, agnostics and minority faith members. 

It is time for Ireland to realise that it must comply with its human rights obligations and ensure that all citizens have equal rights regardless of their religious or philosophical convictions. 

Looking at other end of the ranking, Saudi Arabia came in last place, being ranked the worst country in the world to be an atheist. 

Iran, Afghanistan, the Maldives and Pakistan also followed at the bottom. 

1 Source: IHEU

In the report, Saudi Arabia comes into criticism for a 2014 law defining the “promotion of atheist thought in any form” as terrorism, and for the prosecution of liberal activists and campaigners.

The report notes that the appearance of Malaysia and the Maldives in the bottom 10 rankings might surprise some. 

However, it notes that both countries have seen “incidents of anti-atheist rhetoric” in the past few years. 

Commenting on the report, president of the IHEU Andrew Copson said: “This is a world’s first. For the first time, our report will show, with authority and accuracy, the discrimination faced by people around the world because of their non-religious beliefs. 

This report paints a dark picture, with significant discrimination faced by our non-religious friends and colleagues around the world.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    83,284  22
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    51,751  137
    3
    		Spoiled ballot papers in the Presidential vote ranged from the political to the bizarre
    40,216  57
    Fora
    1
    		Here's a lesson in making staff redundant without causing extra stress at a tough time
    309  0
    2
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    148  0
    3
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    16  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    38,799  18
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    32,733  29
    3
    		Ego and insecurity have followed Martin O'Neill around for his entire career
    22,760  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    4,569  0
    2
    		Words of wisdom: How these 5 high-profile women deal with moments of jealousy
    3,533  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Charlene Flanagan
    2,644  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    MARATHON
    Ethiopian duo Bekele and Dubiso the winners as 20,000 turn out for Dublin Marathon
    Ethiopian duo Bekele and Dubiso the winners as 20,000 turn out for Dublin Marathon
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    'I didn't know what lymphoma was. So I said to him: 'Is it serious?''

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie