25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year

THERE’S BEEN NO shortage of news this year.

From Storm Emma in March to the landmark abortion referendum in May and the presidential race Ireland has seen its fair share of eventful occasions in 2018.

There was plenty at home to keep us talking this year, and that’s before we look at everything that happened internationally.

So here are 25 of the best Irish news photographs taken in 2018.

Gardaí outside Lidl on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin, which was looted and bulldozed with a JCB during Storm Emma in March.

Pro choice campaigners at Dublin Castle await the result of a referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment in May.

Leo Varadkar and former Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten at a government debate on digital safety in March. Naughten resigned from the Cabinet amid a controversy over the National Broadband Plan in October.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin during a visit to Dublin in July.

Ireland’s Cian Healy, Devin Toner, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony celebrate winning the Six Nations against England on St Patrick’s Day in March.

Members of the Take Back the City protest group outside Store Street Garda Station in Dublin, after a number of its members were arrested as they were being removed from a flat occupied by the group on nearby North Frederick Street in September.

Pope Francis leaves St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin on the first of a two-day visit to Ireland in August.

The coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is carried from the Church of Saint Ailbe following her death in January.

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane watch the Republic of Ireland take on Wales during a Nations League tie in October. The pair left their positions as part of the side’s management team after five years in November.

Flowers laid at Puck’s Castle Lane, close to where the body of abducted student Jastine Valdez was discovered in March.

Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina celebrating his re-election as President of Ireland in October.

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe leaves the Disclosures Tribunal, chaired by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton, in May. In October, the Tribunal found that a “campaign of calumny” had been conducted against McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

A field of cereal crops on a farm field outside Rathangan in Kildare waits for rain during the summer heatwave in July. The heatwave saw the highest June temperature recorded for more than 40 years, and an “absolute” state of drought for a number of weeks.

Motorists queue at a drive-through at doughnut cafe Krispy Kreme’s first Irish outlet in Dublin in October. The company was forced to curtail the hours of the 24-hour drive-through following noise complaints from local residents.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy outside the Dáil ahead of a vote of no confidence vote in him in September. The motion was defeated by 59 to 49 votes, with 29 abstentions.

Amateur boxer Kellie Harrington poses with her medal at Dublin Airport after winning gold in the lightweight category at the Women’s Elite Championships in India in November.

Members of the public look on as flames engulf the Metro Hotel in Ballymun, Dublin in March.

Women dressed as Suffragettes celebrate the 100th anniversary of women in Ireland being given the right to vote at Áras an Uachtaráin in June.

Gardaí at the scene of a road accident where two people died and three more were injured in Bundoran, Co Donegal in August.

The Hauntings Soldier sculpture, which was installed in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the World War 1 Armistice in November. The six-metre installation was later vandalised with red paint.

Former Irish rugby player Paddy Jackson makes a statement outside Laganside Courts in Belfast in March, after being found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old student in June 2016.

A large Éire sign on Bray Head dating back to World War II, which was uncovered in September following wildfires on the Wicklow coast.

Declan Hannon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup at a homecoming ceremony in September, when Limerick were crowned All Ireland Hurling champions for the first time since 1973. Source: RollingNews.ie

The Long Hall pub in Dublin serves alcohol on Good Friday in March, the first time it was allowed to do so since new legislation was passed allowing pubs to remain open on the holy day.

The scene on the scheduled second day of the National Ploughing Championships, which was cancelled due to damage from Storm Ali in September.