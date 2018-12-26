This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year

From the abortion referendum to the Beast in the East and the presidential race – it’s been a jam-packed news year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 12,639 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385303

THERE’S BEEN NO shortage of news this year.

From Storm Emma in March to the landmark abortion referendum in May and the presidential race Ireland has seen its fair share of eventful occasions in 2018.

There was plenty at home to keep us talking this year, and that’s before we look at everything that happened internationally.

So here are 25 of the best Irish news photographs taken in 2018.

3/3/2018 Severe Weather Conditions Source: Rollingnews.ie

Gardaí outside Lidl on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin, which was looted and bulldozed with a JCB during Storm Emma in March.

Ireland abortion laws Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Pro choice campaigners at Dublin Castle await the result of a referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment in May.

POLICY DEBATE 034_90539188 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar and former Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten at a government debate on digital safety in March. Naughten resigned from the Cabinet amid a controversy over the National Broadband Plan in October.

Royal visit to Dublin - Day Two Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin during a visit to Dublin in July.

Cian Healy, Devin Toner, James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony celebrate winning Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s Cian Healy, Devin Toner, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony celebrate winning the Six Nations against England on St Patrick’s Day in March.

EVICTION _0803_90553783 (1) Source: RollingNews.ie

Members of the Take Back the City protest group outside Store Street Garda Station in Dublin, after a number of its members were arrested as they were being removed from a flat occupied by the group on nearby North Frederick Street in September.

Pope Francis visit to Ireland - Day 1 Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Pope Francis leaves St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin on the first of a two-day visit to Ireland in August.

DOLORES O RIORDAN FUNERAL II2A3235_90534927 Source: Rollingnews.ie

The coffin of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is carried from the Church of Saint Ailbe following her death in January.  

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane watch the Republic of Ireland take on Wales during a Nations League tie in October. The pair left their positions as part of the side’s management team after five years in November.

The Search For Jastine Valdez Source: Rollingnews.ie

Flowers laid at Puck’s Castle Lane, close to where the body of abducted student Jastine Valdez was discovered in March.

2575 Michael D_90557379 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Michael D Higgins with his wife Sabina celebrating his re-election as President of Ireland in October.

2242 Maurice McCabe_90545449 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe leaves the Disclosures Tribunal, chaired by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton, in May. In October, the Tribunal found that a “campaign of calumny” had been conducted against McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

8500 Fields_90550155 Source: Rollingnews.ie

A field of cereal crops on a farm field outside Rathangan in Kildare waits for rain during the summer heatwave in July. The heatwave saw the highest June temperature recorded for more than 40 years, and an “absolute” state of drought for a number of weeks.

9 Krispy Kreme_90554901 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Motorists queue at a drive-through at doughnut cafe Krispy Kreme’s first Irish outlet in Dublin in October. The company was forced to curtail the hours of the 24-hour drive-through following noise complaints from local residents.

1967 Eoghan Murphy_90554773 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy outside the Dáil ahead of a vote of no confidence vote in him in September. The motion was defeated by 59 to 49 votes, with 29 abstentions.

Kellie Harrington Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Amateur boxer Kellie Harrington poses with her medal at Dublin Airport after winning gold in the lightweight category at the Women’s Elite Championships in India in November.

94 Fire Hotel Dublin_90540331 Source: RollingNews.ie

Members of the public look on as flames engulf the Metro Hotel in Ballymun, Dublin in March.

ARAS 524_90548128 Source: Rollingnews.ie

Women dressed as Suffragettes celebrate the 100th anniversary of women in Ireland being given the right to vote at Áras an Uachtaráin in June.

Bundoran road accident deaths Source: PA Images

Gardaí at the scene of a road accident where two people died and three more were injured in Bundoran, Co Donegal in August.

soldier 819_90558317 Source: Rollingnews.ie

The Hauntings Soldier sculpture, which was installed in St Stephen’s Green in Dublin to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the World War 1 Armistice in November. The six-metre installation was later vandalised with red paint.

Sam Boal Source: Rollingnews.ie

Former Irish rugby player Paddy Jackson makes a statement outside Laganside Courts in Belfast in March, after being found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old student in June 2016.

Picture 2_90550638 Source: Irish Air Corps

A large Éire sign on Bray Head dating back to World War II, which was uncovered in September following wildfires on the Wicklow coast.

Declan Hannon Source: TommyDickson/INPHO

Declan Hannon with the Liam MacCarthy Cup at a homecoming ceremony in September, when Limerick were crowned All Ireland Hurling champions for the first time since 1973.

0003 Pubs Open_90541088 Source: RollingNews.ie

The Long Hall pub in Dublin serves alcohol on Good Friday in March, the first time it was allowed to do so since new legislation was passed allowing pubs to remain open on the holy day.

2661 Storm Ali_90554293 (2) Source: Rollingnews.ie

The scene on the scheduled second day of the National Ploughing Championships, which was cancelled due to damage from Storm Ali in September.

