The photos that captured 2018's biggest stories

IT HAS BEEN a year of conflict, protests and political uncertainty and photographers across the world have been embedded in the action to capture these moments.

They brought us scenes of war as it raged on in Syria, showed us firefighters battling with deadly wildfires in California, forced us to confront the reality of children starving in Yemen and captured tension on the faces of political leaders in Britain as they stumbled through Brexit negotiations.

Here are just some of those images: