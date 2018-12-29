The photos that captured 2018's biggest stories

IT HAS BEEN a year of conflict, protests and political uncertainty and photographers across the world have been embedded in the action to capture these moments.
They brought us scenes of war as it raged on in Syria, showed us firefighters battling with deadly wildfires in California, forced us to confront the reality of children starving in Yemen and captured tension on the faces of political leaders in Britain as they stumbled through Brexit negotiations.
Here are just some of those images:
Sao Paulo rally to decriminalise abortionIn Brazil, the debate about the right of women to make full decisions about their own body regained strength this year. Source: Cris Faga/PA
Florida high school shooting17 people were killed when a former student of Stoneman Douglas High School went on a rampage in February. Source: Amy Beth Bennett/PA
Funeral of a Palestinian fisherman in GazaIsrael argued his boat had strayed outside Gaza's designated fishing zone and fired upon it.Source: Mahmoud Issa
Blue supermoonThe moon, which was visible in the sky in January, was 14% bigger and 30% brighter as it reached its closest point to Earth. Source: KIrsty O'Connor
Martin Luther King March For JusticeGavin and his sister Melody Grant at the rally in Massachusetts in January. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images
Russian election protest in UkraineProtestors in March demanded to sever diplomatic relations with Russia and called to block Russian Presidential elections on the Ukrainian territory. Source: Anatolii Stepanov
California wildfires: The Woolsey FireSeveral homes and structures were completely destroyed in the fires in October this year and hundreds of thousands were forced to evacuate. Source: Kevin Warn
International Women's Day in Buenos AiresMillions of women across Argentina observed a mass strike in March to protest against pay inequality and highlight continued discrimination and gender violence.Source: Maximiliano Ramos
Airstrike aftermath in Douma City, Syria.At least 13 people were killed in this attack. More than 5,000 civilians were killed in Syria in 2018, including more than 1,000 children. Source: Muhmmad Al-Najjar
Venezuela funerals for police station fire victimsJoel Duran was one of the 68 deaths in the cells of the police station after a fire broke out and swept through that floor of the building. Source: Juan Carlos Hernandez
Conor McGregor arrested in New York CityThe MMA fighter avoided a jail term after charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment in July. Source: Theodore Parisienne
Violent clashes in KashmirClashes broke out in April between government forces and students in Srinagar over the killing of 17 people including 13 militants and 4 civilians.Source: Saqib Majeed
Royal babyThe Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child Louis Arthur Charles in Source: PA Archive/PA Images
Gaza clashes at Israeli borderThe protest was organised in solidarity with more than 17 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during the Land Day commemoration and the Long March of Return demonstration.Source: Eyad Jadallah
BrexitSource: Victora Jones
California wildfires: Simi ValleySource: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Royal weddingSource: Yui Mok
Students demand stricter gun lawsEmma Gonzalez is a student at Stoneman Douglas high school where 17 people were gunned down. Source: Mike Stocker
Mass protests in ArmeniaWhen the country's President decided to circumvent limits on his power and step into the position of prime minister, unrest broke out, forcing him to resign less than a week in. Source: Ani Djaferian
Bread distribution in YemenMillions of people in Yemen are living on the edge of famine.Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Women's march in ChileA woman taking part in a march against sexism and gender violence in Santiago in November. Source: Esteban Felix
Golden State KillerJoseph James Deangelo, the suspected East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer in a Sacramento courtroom in April. Source: Hector Amezcua
Gaza air strikesPalestinians clear rubble from the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV.Source: Mahmoud Issa
Stephon Clark shootingA Black Lives Matter rally in Sacramento after the unarmed black man, was shot by police in his grandmother's backyard.Source: Hector Amezcua
BrexitSource: Dominic Lipinski
Mount Mayon volcano eruptsMayon is the most active volcano in the Philippines. Source: Jack Kurtz
The Pope's general audienceSource: Andrew Medichini
Armistice Centenary in CompiegneSource: DPA/PA Images
California wildfires; Trump's visitPresident Donald Trump at Beale Air Force Base for a visit to areas impacted by the wildfires.Source: Evan Vucci
Border patrolAsylum seekers from Central America speaking with US border patrol at the border fence in Tijuana. Source: Vito Di Stefano
YemenA malnourished child is seen at a hospital in Hajjah province.Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Crossing overNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in crossing the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.Source: Korea Summit Press/Pool
BrexitSource: PA Wire/PA Images
Mars landingMars InSight team members Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner react after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface in November. Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls
- Source: Cris Faga/PA" title="">
- Source: Amy Beth Bennett/PA" title="">
- Source: Mahmoud Issa" title="">
- Source: KIrsty O'Connor" title="">
- Source: Zuma Press/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Anatolii Stepanov" title="">
- Source: Kevin Warn" title="">
- Source: Maximiliano Ramos" title="">
- Source: Muhmmad Al-Najjar" title="">
- Source: Juan Carlos Hernandez" title="">
- Source: Theodore Parisienne" title="">
- Source: Saqib Majeed" title="">
- Source: PA Archive/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Eyad Jadallah" title="">
- Source: Victora Jones" title="">
- Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Yui Mok" title="">
- Source: Mike Stocker" title="">
- Source: Ani Djaferian" title="">
- Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Esteban Felix" title="">
- Source: Hector Amezcua" title="">
- Source: Mahmoud Issa" title="">
- Source: Hector Amezcua" title="">
- Source: Dominic Lipinski" title="">
- Source: Jack Kurtz" title="">
- Source: Andrew Medichini" title="">
- Source: DPA/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Evan Vucci" title="">
- Source: Vito Di Stefano" title="">
- Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images" title="">
- Source: Korea Summit Press/Pool" title="">
- Source: PA Wire/PA Images" title="">
- Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls" title="">
COMMENTS (1)