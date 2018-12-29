This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The photos that captured 2018's biggest stories

Conflict in Syria, wildfires in California, political uncertainty in Britain…

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 7:00 PM
Dec 19th 2018, 10:54 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4364293

IT HAS BEEN a year of conflict, protests and political uncertainty and photographers across the world have been embedded in the action to capture these moments.

They brought us scenes of war as it raged on in Syria, showed us firefighters battling with deadly wildfires in California, forced us to confront the reality of children starving in Yemen and captured tension on the faces of political leaders in Britain as they stumbled through Brexit negotiations.

Here are just some of those images:

The photos that captured 2018's biggest stories
1 / 34

  • Sao Paulo rally to decriminalise abortion

    In Brazil, the debate about the right of women to make full decisions about their own body regained strength this year. Source: Cris Faga/PA

  • Florida high school shooting

    17 people were killed when a former student of Stoneman Douglas High School went on a rampage in February. Source: Amy Beth Bennett/PA

  • Funeral of a Palestinian fisherman in Gaza

    Israel argued his boat had strayed outside Gaza's designated fishing zone and fired upon it.Source: Mahmoud Issa

  • Blue supermoon

    The moon, which was visible in the sky in January, was 14% bigger and 30% brighter as it reached its closest point to Earth. Source: KIrsty O'Connor

  • Martin Luther King March For Justice

    Gavin and his sister Melody Grant at the rally in Massachusetts in January. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

  • Russian election protest in Ukraine

    Protestors in March demanded to sever diplomatic relations with Russia and called to block Russian Presidential elections on the Ukrainian territory. Source: Anatolii Stepanov

  • California wildfires: The Woolsey Fire

    Several homes and structures were completely destroyed in the fires in October this year and hundreds of thousands were forced to evacuate. Source: Kevin Warn

  • International Women's Day in Buenos Aires

    Millions of women across Argentina observed a mass strike in March to protest against pay inequality and highlight continued discrimination and gender violence.Source: Maximiliano Ramos

  • Airstrike aftermath in Douma City, Syria.

    At least 13 people were killed in this attack. More than 5,000 civilians were killed in Syria in 2018, including more than 1,000 children. Source: Muhmmad Al-Najjar

  • Venezuela funerals for police station fire victims

    Joel Duran was one of the 68 deaths in the cells of the police station after a fire broke out and swept through that floor of the building. Source: Juan Carlos Hernandez

  • Conor McGregor arrested in New York City

    The MMA fighter avoided a jail term after charges of criminal mischief, misdemeanor assault and menacing and reckless endangerment in July. Source: Theodore Parisienne

  • Violent clashes in Kashmir

    Clashes broke out in April between government forces and students in Srinagar over the killing of 17 people including 13 militants and 4 civilians.Source: Saqib Majeed

  • Royal baby

    The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child Louis Arthur Charles in Source: PA Archive/PA Images

  • Gaza clashes at Israeli border

    The protest was organised in solidarity with more than 17 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during the Land Day commemoration and the Long March of Return demonstration.Source: Eyad Jadallah

  • Brexit

    Source: Victora Jones

  • California wildfires: Simi Valley

    Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

  • Royal wedding

    Source: Yui Mok

  • Students demand stricter gun laws

    Emma Gonzalez is a student at Stoneman Douglas high school where 17 people were gunned down. Source: Mike Stocker

  • Mass protests in Armenia

    When the country's President decided to circumvent limits on his power and step into the position of prime minister, unrest broke out, forcing him to resign less than a week in. Source: Ani Djaferian

  • Bread distribution in Yemen

    Millions of people in Yemen are living on the edge of famine.Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

  • Women's march in Chile

    A woman taking part in a march against sexism and gender violence in Santiago in November. Source: Esteban Felix

  • Golden State Killer

    Joseph James Deangelo, the suspected East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer in a Sacramento courtroom in April. Source: Hector Amezcua

  • Gaza air strikes

    Palestinians clear rubble from the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV.Source: Mahmoud Issa

  • Stephon Clark shooting

    A Black Lives Matter rally in Sacramento after the unarmed black man, was shot by police in his grandmother's backyard.Source: Hector Amezcua

  • Brexit

    Source: Dominic Lipinski

  • Mount Mayon volcano erupts

    Mayon is the most active volcano in the Philippines. Source: Jack Kurtz

  • The Pope's general audience

    Source: Andrew Medichini

  • Armistice Centenary in Compiegne

    Source: DPA/PA Images

  • California wildfires; Trump's visit

    President Donald Trump at Beale Air Force Base for a visit to areas impacted by the wildfires.Source: Evan Vucci

  • Border patrol

    Asylum seekers from Central America speaking with US border patrol at the border fence in Tijuana. Source: Vito Di Stefano

  • Yemen

    A malnourished child is seen at a hospital in Hajjah province.Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

  • Crossing over

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in crossing the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.Source: Korea Summit Press/Pool

  • Brexit

    Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Mars landing

    Mars InSight team members Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner react after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface in November. Source: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Read next:

