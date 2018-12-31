This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Orla Kiely to Jo'Burger, here are Ireland's highest-profile company collapses of 2018

Several well-known names disappeared from the streets over the last 12 months.

By Fora Staff Monday 31 Dec 2018, 6:00 PM
34 minutes ago 4,239 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4403772
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

RISING COMMERCIAL RENTS, choppy international markets and funding droughts have all been cited among the reasons for well-known Irish companies going bust this year.

While some closures came as a shock, others were longer in the pipeline.

As we reflect on what was largely a bumper year for the Irish economy, Fora looks back at some of the highest-profile companies that didn’t make it through 2018:

Orla Kiely

One of the big business stories this year was when Orla Kiely announced the sudden closure of her online and retail businesses.

The UK-based designer’s products were once displayed in an exhibition at the London Fashion and Textile Museum, and she generated headlines in 2012 when Kate Middleton wore one of her signature patterned dresses.

Orla Kiely Retail Empire Collapses In London, United Kingdom Source: Ray Tang/Zuma Press/PA Images

Through a statement at the time of the closure, Kiely said her home and design licensing business would keep trading, but her London and Kildare shops were shuttered immediately.

The reason behind the collapse wasn’t never fully disclosed, with the company citing only “various challenges” in the UK and other markets. The administrators’ report later revealed the outfit left behind debts of over £7 million.

Pembroke Dynamic

The dramatic collapse of online donations platform Pembroke Dynamic left several charities searching for €3.8 million that was The company was wound up after it failed to settle a €400,000 tax bill with Revenue.

Its managing director Peter Conlon was later convicted by Swiss authorities for embezzlement and pleaded guilty to using millions of euro worth of donations to finance the company.

Plynk

Just 12 months after announcing a landmark funding round, money messaging startup Plynk went into liquidation.

In 2017, the Dublin-based company announced a €25 million series A funding round led by an unknown private investment trust called Swiss Privée.

plynk Plynk co-founders Charles Dowd and Clive Foley Source: Plynk

It was later revealed the trust was only releasing the money in tranches that were dependent on Plynk’s performance.

However the firm apparently struggled to meet its benchmarks and was forced to cut its workforce and stop taking on new customers.

It was never clear how the fee-free company planned to make money in the long-term, with its founders twice declining to explain its revenue model to Fora.

Aungier Danger

After riding out the doughnut craze, Aungier Danger disappeared from the streets of Dublin in 2018.

At its peak, Phil Costello’s company operated four outlets – two of which were pop-ups – and the company’s food truck was a familiar sight at music festivals.

When Fora first reported the news of the doughnut shop’s demise, Costello put on a brave face and insisted Aungier Danger was “not going anywhere”. The liquidation was “officially” announced two months later.

Jo’Burger

Another famous food chain that disappeared from the capital was Joe Macken’s Jo’Burger group.

The company behind Crackbird, Hey Donna, Bar Giuseppe and defunct Skinflint went into liquidation 10 days before Christmas and ceased trading overnight.

Macken played a bit of musical chairs with each of the restaurants in recent times, with various outlets swapping premises.

2777Jo Burgers_90560665 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The closure of the group was announced just a few weeks after Hey Donna abruptly closed its Rathmines location and relocated to the former Skinflint premises, previously home to Crackbird.

Macken announced the end of Jo’Burger just over a year after his previous business partner John Roberts exited the group. The company had previously declared insolvent in 2009 but survived the near-collapse after agreeing a rescue deal with an examiner.

Citypost

An Post challenger Citypost had a tumultuous 12 months before it ultimately folded.

In 2017, it was reprimanded by the industry-funded ads watchdog following complaints from An Post that it was spreading “misleading” information about the semi-state’s services.

ian glass CEO Ian Glass Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The rebuke came the same month An Garda Síochána launched an investigation into Citypost following complaints made to ComReg by an ex-employee.

This was the company’s second time to be probed by the police – gardaí had previously looked into an incident where several confidential corporate letters were sent to the wrong address.

Two months after the last garda investigation, CityPost was forced to temporarily take down its website after an alleged security flaw was found in its system.

Openhydro

The tidal energy developer was wound up after its examiner said it wasn’t possible to save the Dublin-headquartered company, which had employed 100 people around the world.

OpenHydro had raised €47 million from investors in 2016 but had to cut around 50 staff from its workforce after its owned admitted the marine renewable energy market was “progressing more slowly than initially foreseen”.

The company eventually went under with debts worth an eye-watering €280 million after a rescue attempt came to nothing.

Sammon Contracting

Parts of Kildare-based Sammon Contracting group were wound up as a result of the catastrophic collapse of UK construction giant Carillion.

The Irish group was owed €8 million by the former British giant and the closure of two of its companies jeopardised several school-building projects.

Sammon group founder and chief executive Miceál Sammon said at the time that it was a “painful and distressing time” for all those in the business.

Thalman Health

The wearables startup backed by PCH boss Liam Casey and co-founded by one-time Best Young Entrepreneur winner James Foody closed just months after securing a significant EU grant.

Cork-based Thalman Health, previously called Ayda, had developed a method of monitoring at-risk patients’ body temperatures.

It had secured a €50,000 grant from the EU’s European Innovation Council, but it’s believed the funding was never drawn down after the company spent several months trying to secure additional investment.

james foody James Foody Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Unravel Analytics

Founded in 2013, the Blackrock-based software outfit had a promising start after securing the backing of several private investors including ex-Ryanair deputy CEO Michael Cawley.

The company had planned to roll out a system that would help e-commerce sites track their performance and ultimately boost sales.

But the business was put into voluntary liquidation back in March after it was unable to get the “customer traction” needed to attract €1 million in funding and hit its target market.

Cohort

The Irish ‘LinkedIn killer’ founded by serial entrepreneur Eamon Leonard met a similar fate after it failed to secure funding.

Cohort had the ambitious goal of unseating the US giant as the leading social networking site for professionals and had raised €600,000 from several high-profile investors including Hostelworld founder Ray Nolan and Harper Reed, the former technology officer for Barack Obama’s presidential re-election campaign.

It had been eyeing an eventual seed round of €1.5 million, but eventually shut down after it was unable to secure adequate backing to continue.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's what the CEOs in some of Ireland's top companies earn
    59,900  54
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A Trinity PhD student on a €6,000 stipend who's having second thoughts about moving to Ireland
    48,746  58
    3
    		Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    47,928  29
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    968  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    31,297  3
    2
    		'Did I fulfil my potential? Did I miss something? As a coach, I'm determined to be the best I can be'
    29,305  6
    3
    		Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    26,987  84
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A ranking of the 15 very worst properties we spotted on the Dublin rental market in 2018
    13,908  4
    2
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    7,577  1
    3
    		DailyEdge.ie writers picked their one hero beauty product of 2018
    4,143  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Lion kills young worker in US conservation park
    Cyber attack delays printing and delivery of major US newspapers
    HEALTH
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Man (50s) questioned over alleged sexual assault on young male
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    DUBLIN
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Port Tunnel reopens after being blocked by 'yellow vest' protesters
    Motorcyclist speeding at 198km/h among hundreds of drivers caught by gardaí yesterday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie