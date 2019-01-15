Motorcyclist seriously injured after bike hits van and catches fire in Finglas

A MAN IS still receiving treatment today, after sustaining serious injuries in a road crash in north Dublin.

Gardaí in Finglas are investigating the serious road crash on Cappagh Avenue which occurred at around 10pm last night.

A van and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, and it was the motorcyclist who was seriously injured.

When the motorcycle and the van collided, the bike caught fire, gardaí said.

The man was transported to Blanchardstown Hospital, while the driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was preserved overnight, and local diversions were in place this morning.