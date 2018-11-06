This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bill Gates brings jar of human waste on stage to make point about lack of toilets in developing world

Gates has previously used shock tactics to draw attention to his disease-battling efforts.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 7:42 AM
1 hour ago 5,374 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4324406
Gates posing for a selfie before his speech
Image: Aly Song/PA Images
Gates posing for a selfie before his speech
Gates posing for a selfie before his speech
Image: Aly Song/PA Images

AS ONE OF the world’s richest men and most active philanthropists, Bill Gates usually has his hands full. Just not with poo.

So it came as a surprise when the founder of Microsoft brandished a jar of human waste at a forum on the future of the toilet in Beijing on Tuesday.

The stunt was an effort to draw attention to a problem affecting developing countries around the world: not enough toilets.

“In places without sanitation you have got way more than that,” Gates said, pointing to the feces inside the clear canister resting on a table.

“And that’s what kids when they are out playing, they are being exposed to all the time, and that’s why we connect this not just with quality of life, but with disease and death and with malnutrition,” he told attendees.

The billionaire has used part of his considerable fortune to provide clean, comfortable sanitation facilities to the nearly half of the world’s population that suffers without.

“When you think of things that are basic right up there with health and enough to eat, you think that having a reasonable toilet certainly belongs on that list,” Gates said.

Gates has previously used shock tactics to draw attention to his disease-battling efforts.

In 2009, he loosed mosquitoes at a Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) Conference in California to make a point about the deadly sting of malaria — waiting a minute or so before assuring the audience the liberated insects were disease-free.

Gates was in Beijing today for the Reinvented Toilet Expo, a forum hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation showcasing various cutting edge toilet technology in lieu of sewers, making them easier and cheaper to install the devices.

The world’s number two economy is in the midst of a drive to improve its notoriously malodorous bathrooms, a campaign President Xi Jinping has dubbed the “toilet revolution”.

“China has made great progress in improving health and sanitation for millions of people,” Gates said.

China has an opportunity to launch a new category of innovated non-sewered sanitation solutions that will benefit millions of people worldwide.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    48,818  28
    2
    		Varadkar tells May he's open to backstop review as long as UK can't unilaterally pull out
    47,179  89
    3
    		Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    44,456  33
    Fora
    1
    		'You're either premium or you're not': Why Wicklow Wolf won't compete with the beer giants
    471  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you get junior recruits to coach senior staff?
    131  0
    3
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster announce immediate retirement of Ireland international Chris Henry
    42,491  23
    2
    		'Uneducated cavemen' - FA investigate McClean's Instagram post featuring Bobby Sands quote
    40,691  98
    3
    		Irish jockey handed four-year ban after testing positive for cocaine
    33,751  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are all of the musicians who asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at rallies before Rihanna did
    5,477  1
    2
    		Dousing your face in fizzy water is skincare's latest saviour. Here's everything you need to know
    5,182  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    4,257  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw
    DRUGS
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    What can Irish cities learn from the response to drug use in New Orleans?
    Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' goes on trial in New York today
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    GARDAí
    Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Roscommon
    Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Roscommon
    Man arrested in Donegal suspected of murdering two UDR soldiers in 1972
    Staff at Garda press office split €115,000 in overtime during first year of Disclosures Tribunal
    DUBLIN
    Tyrrelstown schools hit by structural problems to remain closed until Thursday
    Tyrrelstown schools hit by structural problems to remain closed until Thursday
    Review begins as 70kg of plastic debris recovered in Dún Laoghaire baths clear-up
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie