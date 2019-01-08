Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys

FORMER SPORTS COACH and political activist Bill Kenneally has appeared in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys.

The charges against Kenneally (68), formerly of Summerville Avenue, Waterford city, relate to a period of time in the 1980s.

He appeared in Waterford District Court today in relation to the charges and was remanded in custody to be brought before the court again on Friday, when a further three-week adjournment is expected to be sought by gardaí to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Inspector Siobhan Keating submitted evidence of arrest, charge and caution by way of written schedule and said that directions had been issued by the DPP on 26 November last, requesting a trial on indictment.

There was also consent from the DPP, Inspector Keating said, for the accused to be sent forward for sentence on a signed plea, should that arise.

She applied for Bill Kenneally to be remanded in custody until next Friday. “After that I’ll be seeking three weeks for the service of a Book of Evidence.”

The application was by consent from the accused’s solicitor, Matthew Byrne. Bill Kenneally was in court himself but was not called upon to speak during the hearing.

Judge Kevin Staunton noted the evidence submitted by the inspector and agreed to remand Bill Kenneally in custody until Friday.

He also granted legal aid, assigning Byrne to the case.

The accused is an accountant by profession and coached basketball to young people in Waterford for several years. He was also involved in local politics and acted as a tallyman for Fianna Fáil at a number of elections.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.