Billy Connolly tells fans he's 'not dying, not dead' amid health fears

Sir Billy Connolly, pictured last year. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

SIR BILLY CONNOLLY has said he’s not dying, amid concerns about his health.

Fan were worried about the comedian after he said his life was “slipping away” in Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland.

In the two-part BBC documentary, Connolly reflected on his life and career and said: “My life, it’s slipping away and I can feel it and I should.

“I’m 75, I’m near the end. I’m a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn’t frighten me, it’s an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away.”

In a video posted to Twitter by his wife Pamela Stephenson yesterday, Connolly said: ”Not dying, not dead, not slipping away. Sorry if I depressed you, maybe I should have phrased it better”, while strumming a banjo.

The comedian was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and has been treated for cancer.