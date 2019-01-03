Netflix tells people to cop on and stop doing everyday tasks blindfolded for the Bird Box Challenge

STREAMING SERVICE NETFLIX has urged people to refrain from doing the so-called Bird Box Challenge, which sees people sharing videos of themselves trying to do everyday tasks blindfolded.

The warmly received film Bird Box sees Sandra Bullock and her fellow protagonists aiming to avoid seeing a monster-like creature that can almost instantly result in death.

As a result, they must go about all their daily activities blindfolded, and a portion of the film features Bullock’s character and two children attempting to journey down a river while blindfolded.

The film has inspired people who watched the film to video themselves doing things blindfolded, with a slew of #BirdBoxChallenge clips being shared on social media.

Some feature people walking into walls and nearing oncoming traffic, and Netflix has subsequently issued a plea asking for people to stop doing it.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019 Source: Netflix US /Twitter

“Can’t believe I have to say this but: Please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box Challenge,” it wrote on Twitter.

We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.

The film is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman.