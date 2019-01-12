US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge

POLICE IN THE US have said a Utah teenager crashed into another car after driving blindfolded as she attempted to complete the so-called “Bird Box Challenge”.

Layton Police lieutenant Travis Lyman said that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes.

He reported that the teenager was attempting to emulate scenes from Bird Box, a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019 Source: Layton Police /Twitter

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened on Monday.

Lyman added that the incident should serve as a warning to others not to drive while blindfolded.