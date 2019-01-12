US teen crashes car while driving blindfolded as part of 'Bird Box' challenge

POLICE IN THE US have said a Utah teenager crashed into another car after driving blindfolded as she attempted to complete the so-called “Bird Box Challenge”.
Layton Police lieutenant Travis Lyman said that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes.
He reported that the teenager was attempting to emulate scenes from Bird Box, a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.
Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.
No one was hurt in the crash, which happened on Monday.
Lyman added that the incident should serve as a warning to others not to drive while blindfolded.
