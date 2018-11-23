This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead

The hashtag #GreenFriday is hoping to encourage consumers to be more conscious of how they shop.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Nov 2018, 1:00 PM
39 minutes ago 5,844 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4356359
Bargain hunters do some early shopping in Dublin this morning.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Bargain hunters do some early shopping in Dublin this morning.
Bargain hunters do some early shopping in Dublin this morning.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

IRISH RETAILERS ARE taking part in a new annual shopping trend to fight back against the recent introduction of Black Friday sales.

Today, shop-owners across the country are promoting #GreenFriday to encourage consumers to buy products from local, independent businesses.

The hashtag began gaining momentum online to encourage consumers to be more conscious of how they shop, while some have also used the hashtag to encourage people to take part in non-shopping activities.

The trend is part of a backlash against the unofficial American shopping holiday ‘Black Friday’, which takes place annually the day after Thanksgiving.

Professor Mary Lambkin of UCD’s School of Business points to how retailers who give discounts cut into their profit margins when they may prefer to sell at normal rates.

“In order to deliver on that obviously it has some headaches, for example if you get a big spike in sales, as you may have around these days, you have got to have stock to meet that,” she told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

Lambkin also suggested that Black Friday promotions may also see retailers eating into their sales later in the year.

“I haven’t seen any real research that can prove to me that there is actually a net increment in sales for retailers,” she added.

Meanwhile, Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan also encouraged shoppers to buy locally both this weekend and in the run-up to Christmas.

“Local stores add to the character and the economy of towns and cities,” the Limerick TD said.

“Buying local also helps smaller businesses ensure good wages for local employees while supporting local entrepreneurs who are taking a greater risk than major corporations in setting up businesses.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    65,278  12
    2
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    61,715  24
    3
    		'A juvenile act': World War I sculpture cleaned up after being vandalised with paint overnight
    45,005  133
    Fora
    1
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    162  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    153  0
    3
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    40,568  44
    2
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    35,429  13
    3
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    29,300  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    14,827  1
    2
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    10,926  3
    3
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    7,844  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    GARDAí
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    All-Ireland winning boss commits to Dublin for new two-year term
    COURT
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie