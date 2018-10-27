This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution

It was a resounding Yes to repeal the offence.

By Sinead O'Carroll Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 9,327 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4310156
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

THE IRISH PEOPLE have passed a referendum to remove the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

In a resounding result, 64.85% of people (951,650) voted Yes to change Article 40.6.1˚i of the Constitution, which reads:

The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.
Following today’s vote, the corresponding part of the Constitution will read: 
The publication or utterance of seditious or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.

The Oireachtas will also move to repeal Sections 36 and 37 of the Defamation Act 2009, introduced in 1999 over fears that the legislation at the time was not compatible with the Constitution.

Those laws saw that a new offence of “publication or utterance of blasphemous matter” against any religion was added to the 2009 Defamation Act.

All 40 constituencies voted in favour of the referendum. Turnout was 43.79%. A total of 515,808 people voted to retain the offence. See the full breakdown here.

blasphemy final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		AS IT HAPPENED: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    101,020  129
    2
    		Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    74,381  0
    3
    		Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    53,236  99
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    244  0
    2
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    182  0
    3
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    43,361  10
    2
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    29,691  44
    3
    		Scannell the hero as last-gasp penalty sees Munster pull off stunning comeback win
    25,560  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    5,287  0
    2
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    4,762  2
    3
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,731  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    OPINION
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    From the garden: How to make your own tangy kimchi at home
    Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'
    REFERENDUM
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    'A new, tolerant, liberal Ireland': World media reacts to blasphemy vote

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie