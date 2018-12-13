This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bob Dylan and Neil Young to play together in Kilkenny next July

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 9am.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 7:46 AM
37 minutes ago 3,647 Views 7 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ICONIC MUSICIANS BOB Dylan and Neil Young will play in Co Kilkenny next year.

The concert will happen on 14 July at Nowlan Park Kilkenny. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 9am, Peter Aiken, director of Aiken Promotions confirmed to RTÉ Morning Ireland.

The two are also to headline the British Summer Time festival along with Robbie Williams next year as part of an open-air show.

“I suggested would they like to come to Ireland [afterwards], to come to Kilkenny, and we’ve been talking about it for the past 6 months.”

He said that he was expecting people to travel from all over the world to see this performance. When asked if the two got on with each other, Aiken said:

“I’m sure they have a lot of time for each other, a lot of respect for each other.”

American singer-songwriter Dylan has been a music and culture icon, particularly in the 1960s. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Young, a Canadian rock and folk musician is famed for his powerful voice and personal lyrics. He’s been nominated for a number of Grammy awards, and has won three.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

