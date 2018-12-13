Bob Dylan and Neil Young to play together in Kilkenny next July

ICONIC MUSICIANS BOB Dylan and Neil Young will play in Co Kilkenny next year.

The concert will happen on 14 July at Nowlan Park Kilkenny. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 9am, Peter Aiken, director of Aiken Promotions confirmed to RTÉ Morning Ireland.

The two are also to headline the British Summer Time festival along with Robbie Williams next year as part of an open-air show.

“I suggested would they like to come to Ireland [afterwards], to come to Kilkenny, and we’ve been talking about it for the past 6 months.”

He said that he was expecting people to travel from all over the world to see this performance. When asked if the two got on with each other, Aiken said:

“I’m sure they have a lot of time for each other, a lot of respect for each other.”

American singer-songwriter Dylan has been a music and culture icon, particularly in the 1960s. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Young, a Canadian rock and folk musician is famed for his powerful voice and personal lyrics. He’s been nominated for a number of Grammy awards, and has won three.