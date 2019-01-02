This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Bob Einstein dies aged 76

The two-time Emmy winner also created the ‘Super Dave Osborne’ stuntman character.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 6,010 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4420892

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season Premiere - Los Angeles Source: Francis Specker

COMEDY ACTOR BOB Einstein, who portrayed Marty Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died at the age of 76.

Einstein was best known for his role as, the surly but hilarious, Funkhouser but the two-time Emmy winner also created the ‘Super Dave Osborne’ stuntman character who made numerous TV appearances and had his own show in the 1980s and 90s.

The death was confirmed by Einstein’s brother, actor Albert Brooks, who tweeted: “RIP My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man.”

Several Curb Your Enthusiasm cast members also expressed their sadness at the news on Twitter.

“I’m in shock,” tweeted actor Richard Lewis, who plays himself on the hit show.

“We lost a friend today. Thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you,” Cheryl Hines said.

Einstein began his career as a comedy writer in the 1960s before transitioning into acting.

He created the hapless Super Dave while writing for The John Byner Comedy Hour in the early 1970s, and the character eventually got his own show in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Sports Illustrated shared a video showing Super Dave Osborne’s first ever appearance.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

