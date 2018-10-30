This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bodies of two sisters found taped together on New York river bank

The two young women have been identified as Rotana Farea (22) and her sister Tala (16).

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 12,440 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4313543
File photo - Hudson River, New York City
Image: Shutterstock/TRphotos
File photo - Hudson River, New York City
File photo - Hudson River, New York City
Image: Shutterstock/TRphotos

POLICE IN NEW York are searching for clues to what, or who, killed two sisters whose bodies were found duct-taped together on the banks of the Hudson River in Manhattan. 

The two young women, identified as Rotana Farea (22) and her sister Tala (16) were found on the banks of the Hudson last week with no visible signs of trauma, dressed all in black, with fur-trimmed coat collars, and bound together at the ankles and waist by duct tape.

New York and Arab media said the sisters, who had run away from home before, were of Saudi origin but their family was living in Fairfax, Virginia. 

The Saudi embassy in Washington declined to comment on the reports.

The young women’s bodies were being held by the New York medical examiner pending an autopsy.

Tala had been reported missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on 24 August, the New York Daily News said.

However, the missing child report was withdrawn after it was claimed she was living with her elder sister in New York City.

Police are considering whether the sisters died as part of a suicide pact.

But investigators have not ruled out that the sisters were murdered.

The Hudson River separates New York from New Jersey, and police were scouring the river banks to see if they can establish where the sisters entered the water.

If you need to talk, please contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s) 

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    60,273  101
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    34,936  64
    3
    		Nearly 70% of people want daylight savings scrapped
    34,176  63
    Fora
    1
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    198  0
    2
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    80  0
    3
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    36,558  14
    2
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    31,037  28
    3
    		Mannion hits 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010
    27,248  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Would you expect your partner to ditch booze over the course of your pregnancy?
    5,415  0
    2
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    4,646  3
    3
    		Here's everything you need to know about the 'miracle' hair tent that claims to make blow-drying so much easier
    4,548  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 10 people die in storms across Italy
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    IRELAND
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie