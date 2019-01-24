Gardaí investigating after female body found on a beach in Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a female body on a beach in Co Donegal yesterday morning.

Decomposed human remains were found on a beach in Leenan, Clonmany, by a member of the public at about 9.30am.

The remains – which are that of a female – were removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out today by State Pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster.

The deceased has not yet been identified and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said that following the post-mortem examination, foul play is not suspected.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.