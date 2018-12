THE BODY OF a newborn baby has been found on a beach in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The discovery was made shortly after 10am this morning.

The sex of the baby is currently unknown.

Gardaí have concerns about the well-being of the child’s mother and are asking her to come forward.

The area has been sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone else with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.