Source: Garda Traffic

A BOGUS TAXI was seized after picking up passengers in Dublin yesterday.

The vehicle was detected following a joint operation between gardaí and the National Transport Authority.

The car was stopped after it picked up two passengers at Dublin Airport, out of where it had been operating.

Gardaí said the car was seized for having no insurance as well as other offences.

The driver is set to appear in court in relation to the incident.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.