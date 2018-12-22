Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant

MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have made a device safe at a recycling plant in Co Clare this afternoon.

Gardaí from Shannon were called to an incident at the Clean Ireland facility at Smithstown Industrial Estate shortly before midday today.

According to a garda spokesman, staff at the facility came across a suspect device and gardaí called the Defence Forces EOD as a precaution.

The scene was sealed off for a time, before the EOD discovered that he suspect device was not viable and disposed of it.

Gardaí did not say whether any offences had been committed.