Army bomb squad called to remove two explosive devices from property in Louth

THE ARMY BOMB Disposal Team has removed two explosive devices from a property in Louth.

The team was called to a house in Drogheda yesterday evening to remove the improvised explosive devices, following a request from gardaí.

The team arrived at the property at 6.00pm and evacuated a number of houses in the area to ensure the safety of the public.

The two devices were subsequently identified, made safe and removed for further investigation by technicians, before the scene was declared safe at 9.00pm.