This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Army bomb squad called to remove two explosive devices from property in Louth

The scene was sealed off for around three hours before being declared safe at 9pm.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 3,266 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4407111
The army bomb squad was called out to a property in Drogheda yesterday evening
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The army bomb squad was called out to a property in Drogheda yesterday evening
The army bomb squad was called out to a property in Drogheda yesterday evening
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE ARMY BOMB Disposal Team has removed two explosive devices from a property in Louth.

The team was called to a house in Drogheda yesterday evening to remove the improvised explosive devices, following a request from gardaí.

The team arrived at the property at 6.00pm and evacuated a number of houses in the area to ensure the safety of the public.

The two devices were subsequently identified, made safe and removed for further investigation by technicians, before the scene was declared safe at 9.00pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mary Lou McDonald: 'Leo asked where I was in the Dáil yesterday. I'm in Palestine observing the daily abuse they face'
    28,509  133
    Fora
    1
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		Back to school with JVDF: Injury comeback, beating the All Blacks and exams
    10,169  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to navigate the festive season after suffering a bereavement
    1,249  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    COURTS
    Gardaí arrest man after he produces gun at Family Courts in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest man after he produces gun at Family Courts in Dublin
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    GARDAí
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    DUBLIN
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    From flats to nightclubs: An insider guide to 7 overlooked art deco gems around Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie