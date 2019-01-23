This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bono tells business leaders at Davos: 'Capitalism is not immoral - it's amoral'

He said the people whose lives were “chewed up” by capitalism are pushing populism.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 12:49 PM
38 minutes ago 4,422 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4454739
Image: Markus Schreiber/PA
Image: Markus Schreiber/PA

BONO HAS TOLD the world’s business elite that capitalism is not immoral, but it is a wild beast that needs to be tamed. 

The U2 frontman participated in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos today with Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and others. 

“We have to just ask ourselves deeper questions about where we are with the project called capitalism,” he said.

And, you know, capitalism is not immoral – it’s amoral. It requires our instruction. Capitalism has taken more people out of poverty than any other ‘ism’, but it is a wild beast and if not tamed it can chew up a lot of people along the way. And in fact those people’s lives that it has chewed up are pushing the politics in our homes towards populism.

Bono made similar comments during a panel discussion with former British Prime Minister David Cameron at the 2014 World Economic Forum, when he said: “Capitalism can be a great creative force but it can be a destructive force. It is not immoral but it is amoral, we need to give it some instructions”.

During the panel discussion today, the singer also spoke about the One campaign, a non-profit advocacy organisation fighting against extreme poverty, of which he is a co-founder. 

He said the millenials driving this campaign are not loyal to brands, “they’re loyal to ideas”.

Great businesses are like species and can be extinct if they don’t evolve and adopt.

“Our children are not held hostage to ideology, they look to business or political leaders and they have a question on their hands: Are you a firefighter or an arsonist? And we have to ask ourselves which one we are.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police searching for plane with Cardiff City footballer onboard find 'a number of floating objects' in water
    95,889  28
    2
    		Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    57,130  6
    3
    		James Bulger's mother 'angry and upset' after film about her son's murder receives Oscar nomination
    50,161  108
    Fora
    1
    		Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials
    1,047  0
    2
    		'A tipping point': A third of restaurants in tourism hotspots served fewer holidaymakers last year
    285  0
    3
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    265  0
    The42
    1
    		Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo
    50,883  165
    2
    		'It's something we'll always have as a family. A dream come true'
    34,012  6
    3
    		Don't expect Niall Quinn to be a white knight for the League of Ireland
    31,818  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How do I ask my housemate to stop going to town on himself in the shared shower every day? It's Dear Fifi
    9,799  3
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,884  1
    3
    		Poll: Should Bradley Cooper have gotten an Oscar nom for Best Director?
    4,038  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    Retired surgeon groped boy's genitals during medical examinations, court hears
    Man (37) jailed for three years for raping his wife
    GARDAí
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    Death of man whose body was found in Cork city not being treated as suspicious
    Gardaí investigating after human remains found by fishing vessel off Irish coast
    DUBLIN
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years
    'The onus is on players to produce a spectacle' - Double-headers can show rising standards, says Dublin star
    DERRY
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie