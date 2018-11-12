This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit

The former Foreign Secretary said the British government is “on the verge of total surrender” to Brussels.

By Órla Ryan Monday 12 Nov 2018, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 5,096 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4334738
File photo of Boris Johnson.
File photo of Boris Johnson.
File photo of Boris Johnson.

BORIS JOHNSON HAS called on his former Cabinet colleagues to stage a mutiny over Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the former Foreign Secretary said the British government is “on the verge of total surrender” to Brussels.

Johnson writes that May’s plans for a customs union backstop are “shameful” and cannot be “conceivably” supported by any of her Cabinet.

“I really can’t believe it but this Government seems to be on the verge of total surrender. With every day that passes we seem to be getting more craven.

“We have already agreed to hand over £40bn for nothing – and certainly not a trade deal – in return,” he writes.

Johnson’s brother Jo resigned as Transport Minister on Friday. He said the government’s Brexit proposal was a “failure of British statecraft on a scale unseen since the Suez crisis”.

Meanwhile, there is some disquiet in Labour about Brexit negotiations. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told Der Spiegel Brexit can’t be stopped, prompting criticism from some of his MPs. 

Keir Starmer, Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit, wrote in the Sunday Times: “There is no duty on Labour MPs – or indeed, any MP – to surrender to a bad deal. To do so would be to concede to a political hoax designed to bully rather than persuade.”

Northern Ireland 

Simon Coveney, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, is due to meet with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels this morning. 

Coveney and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee will be briefed with the EU27 Foreign Ministers on the latest on Brexit negotiations.

Northern Irish party leaders from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the Green Party, who all wanted the UK to remain in the EU, are in London today for a series of engagements.

All four parties are expected to insist on the inclusion of a backstop in any agreement to avoid the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

On Friday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said she will not support a border being created in the Irish Sea

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		500,000 people in Ireland have this condition, but half don't even realise
    100,672  11
    2
    		Poll: Are female-only professorial posts a good idea?
    36,900  156
    3
    		Kitesurfer found in Clare after being reported missing off Kerry coast
    34,553  18
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    164  0
    2
    		'I'm blind and employed - but I'm the minority. Here's how employers can change that'
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    44,472  28
    2
    		'It was as close to starvation as it gets... I don't know where I got the willpower to go without food for so long'
    32,736  6
    3
    		Analysis: Why James Ryan is already one of the first names on Ireland's team sheet
    29,499  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Want to dip your toe in the world of trouser suits? Here are 9 of the chicest on the highstreet
    8,661  0
    2
    		What Percent Alan Partridge Are You?
    4,595  8
    3
    		How Well Do You Know the Ins and Outs of the Kardashian/Jenner Dynasty?
    3,644  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Kearney and Ringrose back in the mix as Schmidt considers changes
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    ARGENTINA
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    CALIFORNIA
    California wildfires rage on as death toll rises to at least 31, US media reports
    California wildfires rage on as death toll rises to at least 31, US media reports
    Death toll rises to 25 as California wildfires rage on
    Nine die in California wildfires as tens of thousands forced to flee

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie