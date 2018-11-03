This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism

The neurotoxin is the most potent toxin known to exist and is considered a potential bioweapon.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,749 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319827
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

RESEARCHERS IN THE US have identified a compound that strongly inhibits the bacteria botulinum, the most potent toxin known to exist.

The neurotoxin, which occurs naturally, is considered a potential bioweapon because no approved antidote to it exists, although it is usually transmitted to humans through food.

Botulinum toxin is produced by Clostridium botulinum, a soil bacterium that is ubiquitous and hard to kill, and the spores can even survive being boiled.

Botulism can be acquired through routes other than food poisoning too, such as wound contamination or via the colonisation of the digestive tracts of children and infants.

However the discovery of a new inhibiting compound, nitrophenyl psoralen (NPP), as part of a study could change that – and mean a treatment could become available to reduce the paralysis induced by botulism.

Indian plants

Research published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology revealed how scientists at the Botulinum Research Centre made the discovery.

As part of a study, investigators attempted to identify an enzyme within botulinum neurotoxin that damages neurons and causes paralysis.

They then screened a library containing more than 300 natural compounds from extracts of Indian medicinal plants as they searched for enzymes that could neutralize the neuron-damaging activity.

“Using high throughput screening, we identified one of the compounds, nitrophenyl psoralen, as having particularly strong activity against the neuron-damaging enzyme,” said corresponding author Dr Bal Ram Singh, Professor and Director of the Botulinum Research Center.

The team then tested NPP’s activity in vitro and in cell culture against botulinum neurotoxin type A, which is the most potent serotype – a variant of specific form of bacteria – among the seven serotypes of botulinum.

Drug approval

They found that NPP type A had powerful anti-botulinum toxin activity, and a low toxicity to human cells.

“NPP also showed activity to reverse the mouse muscle paralysis induced by botulinum neurotoxin type A,” said Dr. Singh.

Although fewer than 200 botulism cases occur throughout the world every year, they cost more to treat than the millions of salmonella outbreaks that occur.

The research originated from Dr. Singh’s group’s work on biochemical basis of Ayurveda, an herbal medicine system widely used in India.

Psoralen derived drugs are already approved by the the US Food and Drug Administration, meaning the drug approval process for NPP would likely not take long.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Travelling community challenge Peter Casey on Presidential campaign comments
    47,293  213
    2
    		Khashoggi's body was 'dissolved' after he was murdered says Turkish officials
    41,459  50
    3
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    31,222  37
    Fora
    1
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    732  0
    2
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    36,723  22
    2
    		LIVE: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    31,386  17
    3
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    26,321  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you didn’t know (that you definitely should know) before getting laser hair removal
    3,847  0
    2
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    2,911  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    2,253  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie