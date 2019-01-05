Three dead, four injured in shooting at California bowling alley

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019 Source: Torrance Police /Twitter

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl and urged people to stay away.

Police say three men died at the scene. Four male victims were injured. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries and the other two sought out their own medical attention.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 32 kilometers from Los Angeles.