This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Search for two-year-old boy trapped in well in Spain enters third day

Emergency services have yet to find any sign of the young boy.

By Gerard Couzens Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:34 AM
44 minutes ago 3,862 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4440449
Emergency services at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Image: AP
Emergency services at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Emergency services at the scene of the incident yesterday.
Image: AP

A MASSIVE OPERATION to locate and rescue a two-year-old boy who is trapped in a 350ft well in Spain has entered its third day.

Police said they have yet to find any sign of the young boy – bar a packet of sweets and a plastic cup in a blockage nearly 250ft down the 10-inch wide hole – but insisted they would continue to search for him round-the-clock in the hope of saving him.

Specialist machinery has been brought in to ‘suck’ away the earth which has prevented emergency service responders from confirming the boy, named Julen, is beneath the blockage – thought to have been caused by a mini-landslide as he fell – and is still alive.

Overnight, private sector experts began to install tubing in the uncased shaft on land near Totalán, a 30-minute drive northeast of Malaga, to prevent it collapsing.

Officials admitted Julen’s condition was unknown, with his loved ones clinging to the hope there was water and a pocket of air at the bottom of the well which could be keeping him alive despite a fall which has been described as the equivalent of 30 floors.

Praying for a miracle 

The youngster’s parents, whose three-year-old son Oliver died in May 2017 after suffering a heart attack believed to be linked to a congenital heart condition, continued to pray for a miracle from a tent at the scene where they have spent the past 40 hours since their son vanished.

This morning’s work was geared towards continuing to try to remove the blockage 250ft down the well while shoring up the shaft. Two other options have also been considered, although neither has yet been launched.

One involves creating another wider hole, running parallel to the existing well, which would be made slighter deeper and link to the first hole in a u-bend.

The other involves excavating a horizontal tunnel an adult could fit into through the hillside to the spot where rescuers hope to eventually locate Julen.

Officials have said both options could take at least two days to complete – and they ideally need to discover exactly where the youngster is first.

More than 100 people including police, firefighters, Civil Protection workers and private sector experts are involved in the search operation.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gerard Couzens

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    82,493  101
    2
    		Gardaí probe south Dublin sex attack after teenager says she was followed and assaulted
    58,593  26
    3
    		Controversial 'McJesus' sculpture causes outrage and protests by Israeli Christians
    48,522  74
    Fora
    1
    		Over two years after a Brexit scare, forklift maker Combilift is forecasting double-digit UK growth
    592  0
    2
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    477  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    209  0
    The42
    1
    		Cork star says camogie has become 'boring to play' and 'boring to watch'
    37,725  19
    2
    		Racing 'strongly condemn racist insults' against Zebo during Ulster game
    27,348  108
    3
    		Here's what your province needs from the final round of European pool matches
    26,950  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke explained the menstruation scene Saoirse Ronan was praising last week
    6,413  1
    2
    		Turns out the Celebrity Big Brother US lineup is nearly as good as that fake 'leaked' version
    5,035  0
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    4,759  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    HEALTH
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&amp;E
    'This doesn't need to continue': Concerns over 'worrying' rise in lung cancer diagnoses made in A&E
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    EU
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland
    'No deal’ Brexit would have 'devastating economic consequences' in Ireland
    'She's in office, but not in power': What could happen if Theresa May's Brexit deal fails?
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    COURT
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Scientology-linked drug rehab centre goes to High Court to quash planning refusal
    Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh due in UK court this morning over firearms offences

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie