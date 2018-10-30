'We're doomed': British Treasury lambasted over plans for commemorative Brexit coin

BRITAIN’S CHANCELLOR PHILIP Hammond has announced the Royal Mint will release a commemorative coin to mark Brexit.

The 50 pence piece will be produced to coincide with the UK’s departure from the European Union, due to take place on 29 March 2019. However the EU and UK have yet to formally agree or sign off on Brexit plans, with negotiations continuing.

The coin is set to bear the words “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations”. Its release will mark the end of the UK’s 45 years of membership of the EU.

Can’t see the coin? Click here.

The announcement was made during yesterday’s Budget speech:

The Royal Mint has a long-established tradition of producing coins in order to commemorate historic moments, including the 2012 Olympics, the UK’s accession to the European Economic Community, and the centenary of the First World War. In line with this tradition, the Royal Mint will produce a coin to commemorate the UK leaving the European Union. This coin will be available in Spring 2019.

Opponents of Brexit were unimpressed with the gesture, and quickly filled social media with jokes, many playing on the negative impact leaving the EU could have on Britain’s economy.

Social media users have been quick to come up with their own designs for the commemorative coin. With much of the commentary directed at Chancellor Philip Hammond.

As Britain gets closer to the exit date the value of sterling has been continuing to decline, with one pound now buying €1.12 after dipping below that late last week.

Commentators have linked the exchange rate and the new coin in some of their reaction.

Opposition Labour party MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “Government unveils new coin worth 50 pence after Brexit,” above a picture of a pound coin.

Source: Wes Streeting MP/Twitter

The British Government had claimed the departure from the EU would result in the saving of millions of pounds each week, a point some social media users picked up on.

The Brexit 50p design has been officially revealed. "One side features the Queen with her head in her hand, quietly sobbing, while the other has a comprehensive list of the benefits the people of the UK will receive on leaving the EU" #BrexitCoin #brexit50p pic.twitter.com/uP7EHtpfpt — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) October 29, 2018 Source: HappyToast ★ /Twitter

The European Commission said it has no plans to release a special euro-coin to mark Britain’s departure.

Anyone wishing to order the special 50p can register their interest with the UK’s Royal Mint here.

With reporting by AP.