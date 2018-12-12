This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish politicians told to stay silent ahead of Tory vote with hopes Brexit no-deal can be avoided

At tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Leo Varadkar said support for Ireland in Europe on Brexit remains ‘rock solid’.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 8:53 PM
38 minutes ago 4,542 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4391939
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

IRISH POLITICIANS HAVE been told to stay out of UK political party leadership issues ahead of tonight’s no confidence vote result in British prime minister Theresa May.

Ministers, TDs, senators, MEPs and government spokespeople were told not to comment to UK journalists and outlets ahead of the Conservative motion in Westminster.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney refused to be drawn on the issue this evening, telling the media that he wanted to refrain from commenting for fear that anything he says might be misconstrued or taken out of context.

However, it is clear the Irish government’s position is it wants calm and stability to prevail, with May going on to win the backing of the House of Commons for the contentious withdrawal agreement.

At tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Leo Varadkar said support for Ireland in Europe on Brexit remains “rock solid”.

He said the Irish government are holding firm to their position which led to last month’s withdrawal agreement.

He added that the withdrawal period could yet be extended and preparations here will continue for a potential no-deal scenario.

The Taoiseach was again accused of not preparing for a no-deal Brexit scenario today, with Fianna Fáil’s Micheal Martin stating that the public should know all the details.

He said a recent government memo which had been brought to government by the Tánaiste warned that a variety of challenges had arisen with the potential to impact on the country’s capacity to be Brexit-ready.

The memorandum sets out risks associated with site acquisition, potential lease-break rental options, statutory planning, procurement and construction issues at the ports and airports which will be most impacted by Brexit.

Ministers were warned that the scale of the problem facing the State was exceptional.

Quoting from the memo, Martin read:

“In the case of Brexit, the scale and likely cost of infrastructure required, and the short time frame required to gear up for Brexit are exceptional and fall well beyond the routine demands of the State, especially in the case of our ports.”

It further warned of detailed plans on the upgrading of Rosslare Harbour, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port, with significant issues identified regarding the capacity of Rosslare to be ready by 29 March 2019.

Withholding information from the public 

“There has been a general tendency on the part of the Government to be coy and to withhold information from the public on contingency planning for Brexit, specifically a “no deal” Brexit, on the apparent basis that it would cause undue panic.

“I disagree with that view and believe the public should be made fully aware of all the implications of Brexit, irrespective of the scenario which ultimately emerges. The challenges and lack of preparation for Brexit should be shared with the public in full,” Martin told the Dail today.

Before stating that his party is willing to continue in the confidence and supply deal with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said there is still hope that the Brexit deal can be ratified, “because of the damage which any alternative will cause, the risk of a no-deal outcome has risen dramatically”.

“Circumstances have changed and we must respond accordingly.Ireland is now in a period of heightened danger for our economy and for a political settlement which has been a beacon of light in our modern history,” said Martin.

Martin made the ‘right decision’

Following today’s announcement by Martin that confidence and supply will continue, the Taoiseach told the Fine Gael parliamentary party members that Martin made the right decision.

He drew comparison to events in the UK and what has played out in Ireland today. Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the patience shown by Fine Gael since the talks began were worth it and added that it was the right decision for the right reasons by the Fianna Fáil leader.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    95,646  138
    2
    		'He's gone and he needn't have been gone': Mick Wallace gives impassioned speech about suicide
    44,011  55
    3
    		Here's how much Ray D'Arcy, Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ's other top presenters earned in 2016
    40,863  101
    Fora
    1
    		A junior minister tried citing a 25-year-old policy to spare tourism firms some pain from VAT hikes
    362  0
    2
    		'One day I had all the perks of a tech company and the next I was doing flyering on the street'
    275  0
    3
    		Navan fintech firm Prepaid Financial Services sets a date for its IPO
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow's Eric Molloy set to become first Irish player since 2008 to play in Fifa Club World Cup
    25,289  6
    2
    		LIVE: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    24,495  22
    3
    		Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    23,682  84
    DailyEdge
    1
    		After all of his bad luck with awards, Leonardo DiCaprio has been asked to return an Oscar ...it's The Dredge
    7,608  0
    2
    		What was the story with the huge Indian wedding party that Beyoncé sang at over the weekend?
    5,753  1
    3
    		Lily Allen paid a visit to Zaytoon after her Dublin gig last night
    3,505  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over â¬3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    Limerick man cleared of murder but found guilty of the manslaughter of 'annoying' beggar
    Estonian hitman Imre Arakas jailed for six years for conspiring to commit murder
    GARDAí
    Man in his 60s killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin
    Man in his 60s killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin
    Man arrested over death of man in Meath released without charge
    Appeal for witnesses after female allegedly sexually assaulted in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on â¬40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    EU
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Netflix in the firing line as BAI looks to change how streaming sites suggest content for Irish viewers
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie