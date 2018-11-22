EU and UK agree a draft agreement on their future relationship

File image: Prime Minister Theresa May (right) with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

THE EU AND Britain have agreed a draft declaration on their future relationship.

The declaration on their post-Brexit relations sets out an “ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership”, officials said.

The agreement now paves the way for a Brexit deal to be finalised this weekend.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the EU executive informed him it has agreed the political declaration on the future relationship with Britain.

“The declaration establishes the parameters of an ambitious, broad, deep and flexible partnership across trade and economic cooperation” and other areas, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP.

I have just sent to EU27 a draft Political Declaration on the Future Relationship between EU and UK. The Commission President has informed me that it has been agreed at negotiators’ level and agreed in principle at political level, subject to the endorsement of the Leaders. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 22, 2018 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

It is under the draft deal states the Brexit transition can be extended until end of 2022.

May is expected to make emergency address to parliament today.

.@CommonsLeader has just announced the the Prime Minister will make an emergency statement to the Commons later today. — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) November 22, 2018 Source: UK House of Commons /Twitter

Having seen off – at least for now – a potential leadership challenge by hardline Brexiteers in her own party, May had hoped to wring out of Brussels a Brexit arrangement that she can sell to her parliament.

The withdrawal treaty itself is all but final, and preparations are underway for Sunday’s summit to sign it, the agreement of the parallel 20-page political declaration on future relations brings the signing one step closer.

