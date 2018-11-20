This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aftermath of Brexit referendum linked to rise in antidepressant prescribing in England

The UK voted to leave the EU on 23 June 2016, with 51.9% of people voting to leave.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 11:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,313 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4350000
Image: kubicka via Shutterstock
Image: kubicka via Shutterstock

THE AFTERMATH of the Brexit referendum has been linked to a rise in antidepressant prescribing in England, a new study has found. 

The UK voted to leave the EU on 23 June 2016, with 51.9% of people voting to leave. 

While this finding is open to interpretation, the researchers suggest this trend may have been prompted by the increased uncertainty experienced by some sectors of the population, in the wake of the vote.

Evidence has suggested that major societal events can affect a nation’s mental health, and the researchers wanted to find out if the vote for Brexit might have had a similar impact. 

In order to do this, the researchers compared official monthly prescribing data for antidepressants for all 326 voting areas in England with other classes of drugs for conditions less likely to be immediately affected by changes in mood. 

These included drugs to treat anaemia, gout, insulins, thyroid problems, drugs to lower blood glucose and blood fats, and muscle relaxants. 

Prescribing patterns were examined specifically for the month of July every year between 2011 and 2016 to capture the immediate aftermath of the referendum results. 

To ensure they could compare the different types of drugs, they calculated a “defined daily dose”, or DDD for short. 

The 326 voting areas were home to an average of 36.6 general practices (GPs), with an average population of 164,534 people in each area. 

The number of DDDs prescribed was then divided by each voting area’s population to estimate average prescribing levels per person. This data was then combined with the referendum result for each area. 

Referendum impact

The data showed that before the referendum, DDDs for antidepressants rose during the month of July year on year, as did prescribing for insulins and gout, anaemia, and blood fat and glucose drugs. 

In the month after the referendum, DDDs for antidepressants continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace, but those for other drugs fell, having experienced a period of growth. 

The only exception was prescriptions for muscle relaxants, which had already been in decline. 

After the referendum, the volume of antidepressants prescribed increased by 13.4% relative to the other classes of drugs studied. 

The researchers did note that this was an observational study, and as such, they can’t establish a cause. 

Antidepressants aren’t prescribed to everyone, so the results can’t be taken to mean that the mood worsened across the whole of England, nor can they rule out that mood actually improved for some people, the researchers emphasised. 

“Overall, while our findings point towards a relative increase in antidepressants prescribing as measured by DDDs per capita, results should be interpreted with caution, and further research is needed to examine whether there is any short-term relationship between the referendum result and mental health,” they wrote. 

Our study focused on an event that was unexpected, leading to an immediate shock.
From a more general perspective, this paper shows that shocks nationally can affect health, and that uncertainty about, and expectations of, future effects can have an impact on health in the short-term.

The researchers suggested that policies supporting mental health should be intensified in periods of uncertainty. 

Policy makers may underestimate the potential costs of Brexit if they focus purely on the impact on the economy or immigration, and ignore any changes in psychological wellbeing that may ultimately affect economic performance and social cohesion, they added.

The study has been published in the BMJ. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    55,091  28
    2
    		'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row
    48,057  90
    3
    		Rainfall warning in four counties as snow to hit mountains tonight
    37,874  24
    Fora
    1
    		Haunted by its illicit past, poitín is getting a promo overhaul to ensure its future
    348  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    199  0
    3
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		Setback for Marmion as Ireland scrum-half ruled out for three months due to injury
    31,585  59
    2
    		2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    30,722  87
    3
    		Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    29,743  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle was told to dress "less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal"...it's The Dredge
    9,900  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    7,412  4
    3
    		Here's why an Instagram exchange between Ruby Rose and her ex-girlfriend is making headlines
    5,607  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    GARDAí
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    Appeal for witnesses after man (23) dies in Wicklow motorcycle crash
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie