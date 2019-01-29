This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK government to back amendment to replace Irish backstop with 'alternative arrangements'

EU leaders insist they will not change the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 6,758 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4464251
Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray holds placards outside the Houses of Parliament, London.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray holds placards outside the Houses of Parliament, London.
Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray holds placards outside the Houses of Parliament, London.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT is expected to back a proposal from a backbench MP which will see the backstop is replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

Conservative MP Graham Brady put forward his amendment yesterday, which is now expected to be backed by his party – that is if speaker John Bercow selects that amendment for debate and a vote. 

Brady said if the motion was approved by Parliament, it would give May “enormous firepower” to go back to Brussels and renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal.

The prime minister appeared to agree, urging Conservative lawmakers to back Brady’s amendment in order to send a clear message to the EU. She made the comments at a meeting with backbench Conservatives, according to several attendees.

It is now expected that both hardline Brexiteers and other elements within the Conservative party will support the amendment, the BBC is reporting this morning.

EU leaders, meanwhile, insisted yesterday they will not change the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“This withdrawal agreement has been agreed with the UK government, it is endorsed by leaders and is not open for renegotiation,” EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday that Northern Ireland’s peace process depended on avoiding the return of a hard border.

“The EU has been clear that the backstop is an integral part of the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

Brady’s backstop proposal is one of more than a dozen amendments proposed by UK lawmakers that aim to alter the course of Britain’s departure. Some others seek to rule out a no-deal Brexit so Britain can’t tumble out of the bloc on 29 March without an agreement in place to cushion the shock.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow will announce today which amendments have been selected for debate and vote.

Conservative lawmaker Nick Boles, who is backing an amendment designed to rule out a no-deal Brexit and seek a delay to Britain’s EU departure, said that today “is probably the only opportunity that Parliament is going to have to intervene in this process, to take control.”

“If we don’t seize the moment tomorrow afternoon, then we are at grave risk of just driving off the edge on March 29 without really wanting to and when there might be a compromise we could achieve, if we just had a few more months,” he told the BBC.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    130,987  96
    2
    		Snow and icy conditions expected as nationwide Status Yellow warning issued
    93,292  34
    3
    		Boris Johnson suggests Theresa May planning Brexit fightback with 'freedom clause'
    56,042  37
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should major tech companies build homes when they expand in Ireland?
    406  0
    2
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - A winter of moaning finally ends while Brolly meets the new sheriff in town
    61,346  31
    2
    		Former Man United striker Keane set to declare for Ireland
    45,497  55
    3
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    37,090  102
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    34,793  1
    2
    		'There's no longer any doubt at all': Critics say the new Michael Jackson documentary is deeply disturbing
    21,427  4
    3
    		Gemma Collins faceplanted on Dancing On Ice - but was it faked for the show?
    13,212  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DONEGAL
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter
    GARDAí
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny
    Gardaí appeal for information after person injured in aggravated burglary

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie