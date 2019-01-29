UK government to back amendment to replace Irish backstop with 'alternative arrangements'

THE UK GOVERNMENT is expected to back a proposal from a backbench MP which will see the backstop is replaced by “alternative arrangements”.

Conservative MP Graham Brady put forward his amendment yesterday, which is now expected to be backed by his party – that is if speaker John Bercow selects that amendment for debate and a vote.

Brady said if the motion was approved by Parliament, it would give May “enormous firepower” to go back to Brussels and renegotiate the Brexit divorce deal.

The prime minister appeared to agree, urging Conservative lawmakers to back Brady’s amendment in order to send a clear message to the EU. She made the comments at a meeting with backbench Conservatives, according to several attendees.

It is now expected that both hardline Brexiteers and other elements within the Conservative party will support the amendment, the BBC is reporting this morning.

EU leaders, meanwhile, insisted yesterday they will not change the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement.

“This withdrawal agreement has been agreed with the UK government, it is endorsed by leaders and is not open for renegotiation,” EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said yesterday that Northern Ireland’s peace process depended on avoiding the return of a hard border.

“The EU has been clear that the backstop is an integral part of the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

Brady’s backstop proposal is one of more than a dozen amendments proposed by UK lawmakers that aim to alter the course of Britain’s departure. Some others seek to rule out a no-deal Brexit so Britain can’t tumble out of the bloc on 29 March without an agreement in place to cushion the shock.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow will announce today which amendments have been selected for debate and vote.

Conservative lawmaker Nick Boles, who is backing an amendment designed to rule out a no-deal Brexit and seek a delay to Britain’s EU departure, said that today “is probably the only opportunity that Parliament is going to have to intervene in this process, to take control.”

“If we don’t seize the moment tomorrow afternoon, then we are at grave risk of just driving off the edge on March 29 without really wanting to and when there might be a compromise we could achieve, if we just had a few more months,” he told the BBC.