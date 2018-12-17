This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 17 Dec 2018, 2:35 PM
2 hours ago 16,194 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4400073

THE BOLLOCKS TO Brexit bus was in Dublin this morning as part of its extended tour campaigning against Britain leaving the EU. 

The bus was spotted driving through the city centre and stopped off at the Guinness brewery on its way up north to Belfast. 

Campaigners calling for a second referendum on whether or not the UK should leave the EU are touring across the UK as well as visiting Dublin and Brussels in a bid to rally those who want to remain.

“We have been touring the UK to rally Remainers and people who are sick of Brexit to write to their MPs to demand a ‘Final Say’ and an option to ditch Brexit altogether,” said spokesperson Madeleina Kay.

The reason they came to Dublin and will be travelling to Brussels is that it is “very important to reach out to our European friends and neighbours, to show that there is a huge campaign against Brexit in the UK and that we are fighting to Remain part of the union”.

We specifically are visiting Ireland because we don’t think enough importance has been given to the impact Brexit will have on Ireland, in terms of the economic impact and the threat to peace.

Bus tour 

The bus is yellow and has the words “Bollox to Brexit” written on the side in big black lettering. Underneath that, in slightly smaller lettering it says:

It’s Not a Done Deal! Write to your MP

It kicked off its tour on Friday 7 December in London and will finish up back in London this Thursday. 

The bus had headed off to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland now and is due to arrive in Belfast later this evening.

UK prime minister Theresa May has faced opposition from all sides for her Brexit plans. May cancelled a decisive parliament vote last week when it became certain that she would not get her proposed deal passed her own MPS.

Today she warned MPs that second Brexit referendum would do “irreparable damage” to British politics.

