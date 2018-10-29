This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Britain is getting a new 50p coin to commemorate Brexit

The UK’s Budget also contained plans for a digital services tax.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 29 Oct 2018, 6:31 PM
1 hour ago 5,656 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312051
The UK's Royal Mint has minted coins to commemorate a number of historical events.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
The UK's Royal Mint has minted coins to commemorate a number of historical events.
The UK's Royal Mint has minted coins to commemorate a number of historical events.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

BRITAIN IS TO introduce a new coin to commemorate Brexit.

The move was first reported by the The Sun and was confirmed this afternoon when UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivered his Budget statement.

The Sun reports that the commemorative coin will be a 50p piece and will be available when the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019.

In budget documents published today, the UK treasury confirmed plans for the coin:

The Royal Mint has a long-established tradition of producing coins in order to commemorate historic moments, including the 2012 Olympics, the UK’s accession to the European Economic Community, and the centenary of the First World War. In line with this tradition, the Royal Mint will produce a coin to commemorate the UK leaving the European Union. This coin will be available in Spring 2019.

In today’s Budget, Hammond also announced the introduction of a new digital services tax aimed at tech giants from 2020.

The move comes in response to public outrage over low tax payments by tech multinationals.

“It is only right that these global giants with profitable businesses in the UK pay their fair share,” Hammond told parliament.

Hammond said the tax would be introduced from April 2020 and would apply only to profitable businesses that generate at least £500 million (€562 million) a year in global revenues.

The tax is expected to raise £400 million (€451 million) a year, he said, adding that more details would be revealed later while stressing that it would not be a tax on online sales.

Hammond added that Britain would also continue to press for “international corporate tax reform for the digital age”.

He quipped that he was “looking forward” to getting a call from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, who was named as Facebook’s new head of global affairs earlier this month.

There is political and public unease over the levels of taxes paid by tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

Facebook earlier this month said its British tax bill tripled to £15.8 million last year compared with £5.1 million in 2016.

Facebook UK’s revenues meanwhile swelled by 50% to £1.26 billion last year compared with 2016.

There has been particular concern in Britain about online shopping giants such as Amazon undercutting traditional retailers.

Today’s tax rules were designed for when multinationals developed real assets and operations in different nations, making it relatively clear where taxes were due.

But the US tech titans exist almost exclusively in the virtual world, their services piped through apps to smartphones and tablets from designers and data servers oceans away.

The European Commission has proposed a European tax on “big tech” with substantial digital revenue in Europe, based on overall revenue in Europe and not just profits.

Ireland has been one of the biggest opponents to the tax, arguing that a growing number of countries are grumbling about hidden problems with the tax, including that it could inadvertently snag European companies.

There is also concern as to what consequences might flow from such a plan at a time against the backdrop of a potential full-blown EU-US trade war.

With reporting by © – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mica scandal: Family living in 'falling down house' finds out mortgage has been sold to vulture fund
    46,994  38
    2
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    33,201  21
    3
    		Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    32,238  132
    Fora
    1
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    295  0
    2
    		After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
    196  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you pay more for a taxi if it was easier to hail a cab at busy times?
    145  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    35,989  67
    2
    		Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    35,230  10
    3
    		'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
    26,887  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what people 20 years ago expected Ireland to look like today
    6,852  1
    2
    		It's been 7 years since Harry Potter finished and Evanna Lynch is still being asked about the series
    3,629  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
    3,316  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp
    OPINION
    Ireland in a snapshot: Being reminded of our own mortality
    Ireland in a snapshot: Being reminded of our own mortality
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    Even the President's pets got dragged into the campaign - but an expert reckons they're an ideal dog for the Ãras
    Even the President's pets got dragged into the campaign - but an expert reckons they're an ideal dog for the Áras
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie