This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 26 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit: A stormy week for Britain as UK firms issue warnings and move HQs

Sony and Dyson this week announce that they were moving their headquarters out of Britain.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 11:30 AM
17 minutes ago 1,519 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4458654
Image: Matt Crossick/EMPICS Entertainment. via PA Images
Image: Matt Crossick/EMPICS Entertainment. via PA Images

AS THE CLOCK ticks closer to 29 March, the date the UK is set to leave the EU, and as it’s looking more and more likely that there will be a no-deal scenario, a number of major companies have made announcements this week with regards to its Brexit preparations.

British lawmakers last week roundly rejected the divorce terms May agreed with Brussels, raising fresh fears with just 10 weeks to go that Britain could crash out of the EU with no deal.

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, this will mean that the British government will have to apply to adopt World Trade Organisation rules.

This will mean that tariffs, or taxes, will have to be introduced by the UK for goods being imported from the EU, and EU member states will do the same for goods being imported from the UK. These tariffs are set rates: for example, dairy goods are at 35%, while car imports cost 10% of their value.

However, as major companies like Sony and Dyson announced this week that they were moving their headquarters out of the UK, Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told AFP at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Britain “remains open for business”. 

Britain “is an attractive destination for foreign direct investment – and that during the time where there’s been uncertainty over Brexit”, Fox said.

So, with that, what companies have announced their departure from the UK in recent weeks and what were their reasons for the move? 

Sony

On Wednesday, Japanese electronics giant Sony said it was moving its headquarters’ registration to the Netherlands by the end of March to avoid Brexit-related customs issues.

Its rival Panasonic last year also moved its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands over concerns about potential Brexit-related tax issues.

Several other Japanese firms, including megabank MUFG, Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, have said they are planning to move their main EU bases out of London since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Dyson

British electric appliance pioneer Dyson announced on Tuesday that it will switch its headquarters to Singapore this year. 

Unlike Sony, however, Dyson said the decision is not because of Brexit, but rather due to booming Asian demand. 

The group, founded and owned by serial entrepreneur and vocal Brexit supporter James Dyson, last year announced it would produce electric cars in Singapore.

The firm stressed that Brexit was not a factor behind the decision to ditch its corporate base in Malmesbury in Wiltshire, western England, in favour of Singapore.

P&O

British ferry operator P&O announced on Tuesday that it will register to Cyprus its ships operating on the English Channel in order to function more smoothly after Brexit. 

“For operational and accounting reasons, we have concluded that the best course of action is to re-flag all ships to be under the Cyprus flag,” a spokesperson said. 

The decision will result in “fewer inspections and delays, and will result in significantly more favourable tonnage tax arrangements as the ships will be flagged in an EU member state”, he added.

Other preparations

A number of other companies have announced plans to prepare for Brexit, while not explicitly announcing their departure from the UK. 

Airbus chief executive Tom Enders this week warned that the European aerospace giant could make “very harmful decisions” for Britain if it leaves the EU without a deal. 

Enders branded the UK government’s handling of Brexit a “disgrace” and suggested 14,000 jobs at its sites designing and manufacturing wings at Filton in southwest England and Broughton in north Wales were under threat. 

US car giant Ford later warned that a no-deal scenario “would severely impact Ford’s operations in the UK and across Europe, which potentially could result in an $800 million headwind in 2019″, it said.

Fellow carmaker Jaguar Land Rover also said in a statement it would pause production in Britain for a week after the 29 March departure date “due to potential Brexit disruption”, whatever the outcome.

The Guardian has also reported that retailers Dixons Carphone and Pets at Home announced plans to shore up suppliers in the event of chaos at British ports.  

Benefits for other countries

Ireland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have all benefited from companies moving out of London, although the large impact predicted by some on Britain’s financial sector has so far failed to materialise.

Dutch officials are in contact with more than 250 companies about a possible post-Brexit move, the government there said Wednesday.

The Dutch government will announce a final figure in February but “every new arrival of a business, big or small, is a success,” Michiel Bakhuizen, a spokesman for the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, told AFP.

What’s next with Brexit? 

Well, after a historic defeat for her Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May will put her Withdrawal Agreement back before the House of Commons this Tuesday.

A record-breaking 230 MPs voted against the government last week, and May was given just three days to come up with her Plan B. On Monday this week, she announced that her Plan B was to hold another vote on Plan A (a very Brexit means Brexit move).

The strictest opposition from the House of Commons seems to be due to the backstop.

Many pro-Brexit and some pro-Remain MPs have expressed concern about whether the backstop would threaten Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom; others have said that the backstop needs to be time-limited, which EU leaders have said would make the backstop entirely pointless.

With time running out before the 29 March, which is when the UK must legally leave the European Union, the UK government, the EU and Ireland are scrambling for solutions.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha and  © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    178,673  70
    2
    		Wind warning issued for 13 counties
    63,243  39
    3
    		Here's what the new Clerys Quarter will look like
    41,563  21
    Fora
    1
    		'An appearance on Dragons' Den tripled our sales. When they re-aired the show, it happened again'
    2,965  0
    2
    		Freshly Chopped might have to rethink its menu thanks to Brexit
    186  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Man United, FA Cup fourth round
    43,511  17
    2
    		Alexis Sanchez comes back to haunt Arsenal as Man United secure FA Cup win at the Emirates
    29,047  61
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,572  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish radio stations, please take a break from playing that Sweet But Psycho song
    6,325  6
    2
    		'It's no surprise Peter Stringer was uncomfortable in his DWTS outfits when people hold attitudes like Megan Barton Hanson's'
    6,146  1
    3
    		Matthew Lewis has actually been reunited with the wallet that contained a love letter
    4,823  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man who ran at gardaí with knife after assaulting girlfriend gets partially suspended sentence
    Man charged with possessing imitation firearm at family law court in December
    Man jailed for eight-and-a-half years for sexual assault, exploitation and defilement of 13 year-old girl
    HSE
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    CervicalCheck support group says smear test delays are 'totally unacceptable'
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    Letters to be sent to 6,000 women about repeat smear test next week
    HEALTH
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    'The largest strike in the health service’s history looms': Talks to avoid nurses strike have collapsed
    Opinion: Let's eradicate period poverty by providing free sanitary products across the country
    Patient advocates among new board members of the HSE
    GARDAí
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    Two people killed in single-vehicle collision in Monaghan
    'The loss of a loved one is traumatic enough without this': People asked to report photos of fatal M50 crash
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie