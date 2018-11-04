This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Report of deal to keep UK in customs union post-Brexit is 'speculation', Flanagan says

Sources told the Sunday Times that Theresa May has secured concessions from Brussels.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 3:14 PM
42 minutes ago 1,410 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322262
Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan
Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

REPORTS THAT SUGGEST Britain would remain in a temporary customs union with the EU, avoiding a hard Irish border, as part of a new deal being thrashed out have been dismissed as “speculation”. 

Senior sources told the Sunday Times that British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured concessions from Brussels, with the EU agreeing to write an “all-UK” customs union into the divorce deal.

This would avoid the EU’s “backstop” solution that would have treated Northern Ireland differently from the rest of Britain.

There will also be an “exit clause” from the customs union in a bid to convince Brexiteers that it is not a permanent arrangement as May looks to secure enough votes to get the deal through parliament, it added.

Downing Street refused to confirm the report, telling AFP it was “all speculation”, but that negotiations were “going well”.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also branded the report as “speculation”. 

“There’s a lot of media speculation … which is no more than that, speculation,” Flanagan said. 

“I’m not going to say anything that’s going to add to that speculation,” he said. 

I do regard it as speculation. However, it must be seen in the context of a rapidly ticking clock as we move towards the end of the year and as we move towards timelines needing to be met. 

Flanagan said that Irish priorities “are very much in evidence”, and in that regard, “it’s absolutely essential now that we see the written legal text which is the backstop”. 

According to RTÉ, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said the UK has given written commitments last December and March that the withdrawal agreement will give a legal guarantee of no return to a hard border in Ireland in any circumstance. 

The Irish border has proved the biggest obstacle to a deal, with both sides vowing not to reinstate a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland for fear of destabilising the peace accord that ended decades of deadly sectarian violence.

Under the reported deal, the EU accepts that regulatory checks on goods can be carried out in factories and shops rather than at the border, the Sunday Times said.

That keeps open the possibility of Britain securing a future free trade agreement similar to the one signed between Canada and the EU in 2016.

The opposition UK Labour party has all but ruled out supporting any deal May reaches with Brussels, leaving the prime minister reliant on her slender parliamentary majority that comprises her own divided MPs and coalition partners the DUP of Northern Ireland.

Legal warning

According to the report, May is expected to warn her most stridently anti-EU MPs that they will be held responsible for the consequences of a no-deal Brexit if they do not vote for her deal.

However, if these Brexiteers are not convinced that the customs union is only a temporary measure they would almost certainly rebel.

Her cabinet is due to hold talks over the plan on Tuesday, with a potential EU summit pencilled in for the end of November if they agree enough progress has been made.

Parliament would then vote on the deal in December.

May’s former Brexit minister David Davis warned in the newspaper that she must be transparent about the legal foundation of her deal or suffer the same “mess” that Tony Blair did over the Iraq War.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment. 

With reporting by © AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    49,008  64
    2
    		Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    47,292  57
    3
    		State has covered the cost of 5,000 funerals and burials over two years
    42,581  34
    Fora
    1
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    150  0
    2
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    108  0
    3
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    89,087  79
    2
    		Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    52,450  141
    3
    		As it happened: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    51,346  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    9,074  0
    2
    		What age were you when you started drinking?
    6,610  2
    3
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    3,504  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie