Dáil debate and vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to take place today

A FOUR-HOUR Dáil debate and vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between Britain and the EU is due to take place this afternoon.

European Governments get their own say on Brexit this week as they debate future ties with London in the run-up to Sunday’s EU summit.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May won over her Cabinet (and lost quite a few in the process) on a Brexit deal which avoids a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Given that negotiations and the deal is between the EU and Britain, the debate and vote today will have little impact on the grand scheme of things, but it will allow Taoiseach Leo Varadkar display a united front internationally in terms of the Irish political backing.

The debate and vote will also give parties an opportunity to debate key sticking point in the talks – the Irish backstop.

While receiving official backing from all parties, the debate is very much about Irish politics, and all eyes will be on exchanges between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Firstly, because Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers has been accused by Fine Gael of conducting an “ill-conceived campaign” seeking to undermine the government’s approach to the Withdrawal Agreement.

She accused the government of championing the success of the deal and speaking out too soon.

Secondly, with the Brexit deal agreed between the two sides (though let’s not underestimate the task UK Prime Minister Theresa May has in selling it to her party colleagues and parliament) there is no longer any real obstacle in either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael pushing an election.

Both parties agreed to push the issue of a general election aside while Brexit was still up in the air.