This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is no second deal on offer': Tánaiste says no plan B if House of Commons votes down agreement

Following yesterday’s summit, the focus now shifts to the UK Prime Minister who is beginning an intensive campaign to sell the Brexit deal to her parliament.

By Christina Finn Monday 26 Nov 2018, 9:00 AM
37 minutes ago 1,386 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4359763
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said there is no second deal on offer to the British government if the House of Commons votes down the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU. 

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Coveney said it was made very clear to leaders at the summit in Brussels yesterday that a deal has been reached, and a second deal is not on offer. 

He said UK Prime Minister Theresa May now has to make it very clear to her parliament that the deal will give her country an “orderly, managed Brexit”. 

“There is no second deal on offer if the UK decides to reject this,” he said. 

A contingency plan will have to be put in place in the case of a no deal Brexit, said Coveney, however, he ruled out the prospect of a hard border in a crashout Brexit scenario.

He acknowledged that it would make it a lot more “complicated” to avoid a hard border if the withdrawal agreement is rejected. 

Coveney said it would be “very foolish” not to use the solution which has taken both sides over two years to negotiate. 

Speaking at a press conference after all 27 European Union leaders endorsed the Brexit deal at a summit in Brussels yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said:

“There isn’t a plan B. The truth is what we have here is the best deal that is available both for the United Kingdom and for the European Union.

“We have a backstop in place but we all agree that that’s an insurance policy that has to be there, but would only need to be invoked under certain circumstances.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said that Prime Minister May will need to remove backstop provisions in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement if she is to count on her party’s support. 

Coveney pointed out today that the agreement signed up to includes some of the same provisions agreed to by all parties in December of last year, including the DUP. 

The agreement sealed yesterday prepares for Britain’s smooth exit from the European Union on 29 March 2019, and sets out a vision for “as close as possible a partnership” afterwards.

It covers financial matters, citizens’ rights, provisions to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland and arrangements for a 21-month post-Brexit transition phase.

The lengthy, legally enforceable divorce deal is accompanied by a short political declaration setting out hopes for future ties, including security, trade and migration.

Following yesterday’s summit, the focus now shifts to the UK Prime Minister who is beginning an intensive campaign to sell the Brexit deal to her parliament. 

May is expected to convene her Cabinet and update parliament on the newly-agreed Brexit deal today.

But she faces a big battle to win MPs’ approval ahead of a vote next month, with many opposed to the deal, including some in her own party.

“We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future,” May will tell the House of Commons, according to excerpts of her planned remarks released by Downing Street. 

“Or this house can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one.

“It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail,” she will warn lawmakers.

She will now embark on an intensive nationwide campaign promoting the plan — and the dangers of no-deal — ahead of the vote by lawmakers on or around 12 December, according to reports.

“I believe our national interest is clear,” she will tell MPs Monday.

“The British people want us to get on with a deal that honours the referendum and allows us to come together again as a country whichever way we voted.”

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Justice Minister condemns arson attack at Donegal hotel being prepared for asylum seekers
    71,354  32
    2
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    63,244  22
    3
    		Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    46,293  0
    Fora
    1
    		'If Dublin were a car, it'd be running on four bald tyres with no spare in the boot'
    256  0
    2
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    207  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    67,007  126
    2
    		'It was suggested to me by Robbie. At first, I thought, ‘you cheeky b******s’'
    49,026  55
    3
    		Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    43,229  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I tried to curb my 7 hour-a-day phone habit
    3,736  0
    2
    		Can you match these Sex and the City quotes to the character that delivered them?
    3,413  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Simone Scribes
    2,923  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    Prostate cancer: 'If you are at risk, don't ignore it, go and talk about it and seek some advice'
    GARDAí
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    Gardaí stop van with no tax, discover driver is using spoon as a key
    Man dies after collision between two motorcycles and 4x4
    DUBLIN
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls
    How I Spend My Money: An accountant on €60,000 still paying off an unsuccessful Celtic Tiger investment
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    CORK
    Kilcummin continue Kerry's strong record in Munster as they're crowned intermediate champions
    Kilcummin continue Kerry's strong record in Munster as they're crowned intermediate champions
    Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork
    Ireland's carer of the year: 'We're all on our knees, we all need support and we're not getting it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie